Poll: Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt NFL's most-liked players

In lighter NFL News on Wednesday, this popularity poll was released by E-Poll Research. It gives a list of most-popular NFL players heading into the 2017 season with categories such as awareness and appeal, among others.
It’s definitely not a surprise to see who sits atop the list.
The NFL's most liked players, according to @EpollResearch pic.twitter.com/pSt58TMnjT
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 6, 2017
For his part, Larry Fitzgerald is considered one of the nicest, most genuine players in the league. He’s also widely respected among his peers.
It’s also not a surprise to see a player in J.J. Watt, who has raised tens of millions of dollars to help the Houston area recover from Hurricane Harvey, come in second here.
We could certainly go on about the rest of the most-liked players in this poll for what they contribute on and off the field. What a great bunch of names here.
And for once, it is nice to present a top-10 list that doesn’t boast New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right?
