Poll: Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt NFL's most-liked players

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Even opponents have love for the future Hall of Famer, Larry Fitzgerald (left). Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In lighter NFL News on Wednesday, this popularity poll was released by E-Poll Research. It gives a list of most-popular NFL players heading into the 2017 season with categories such as awareness and appeal, among others.

It’s definitely not a surprise to see who sits atop the list.

For his part, Larry Fitzgerald is considered one of the nicest, most genuine players in the league. He’s also widely respected among his peers.

It’s also not a surprise to see a player in J.J. Watt, who has raised tens of millions of dollars to help the Houston area recover from Hurricane Harvey, come in second here.

We could certainly go on about the rest of the most-liked players in this poll for what they contribute on and off the field. What a great bunch of names here.

And for once, it is nice to present a top-10 list that doesn’t boast New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right?

32 SLIDES
Projecting the first loss of every NFL team for the 2017 season
This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Tom BradyLarry FitzgeraldJ.J. Watt
TEAMS: New England PatriotsArizona CardinalsHouston Texans
