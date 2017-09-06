Poll: Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt NFL's most-liked players

For his part, Larry Fitzgerald is considered one of the nicest, most genuine players in the league. He’s also widely respected among his peers.

It’s also not a surprise to see a player in J.J. Watt, who has raised tens of millions of dollars to help the Houston area recover from Hurricane Harvey, come in second here.

We could certainly go on about the rest of the most-liked players in this poll for what they contribute on and off the field. What a great bunch of names here.

And for once, it is nice to present a top-10 list that doesn’t boast New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right?