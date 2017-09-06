Predicting studs and duds for NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is finally here! This year kicks off at Gillette Stadium when the Super Bowl 51 champions host the Kansas City Chiefs. Each of these two teams sadly lost a star player during the preseason. Who will step up in their places?

This question leads us to discuss players who will either shine or flounder in the first week of action. An exciting slate of games awaits. Just as there will be players that knock it out of the park, there will be others who disappoint in a major way in Week 1.

Based on matchups and previous performances against their opponents, we predict the following studs and duds to emerge in Week 1.

Stud: Carson Palmer, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

For starters, Palmer is fresh and has not been beat up yet this season. The 38-year-old quarterback will square off against a Detroit Lions pass 3defense that gave up a ridiculous 33 passing touchdowns last year. Palmer should not find it too difficult to hit up Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and Co., who will be primed for some red-hot scoring opportunities. Get your popcorn ready.

Dud: Kareen Hunt, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have big plans for Hunt this season. But fans of the Toledo stud running back may want to temper expectations. Hunt will kick off his NFL debut against New England in Patriot territory. Talk about rookie jitters. The Pats defense was third-best against the run in 2016. This time around, quarterback Alex Smith is going to have to air it out to keep up with a high-flying New England offense led by Tom Brady.

Stud: Joe Haden, cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

What is not to love about this reunion? Haden is now with a contender and heading back to his former home to terrorize the Cleveland Browns. We’ll be watching closely to see Haden attempt to intercept a rookie quarterback. Cleveland plans to ride and die with DeShone Kizer, who is bound to feel the heat in Week 1. The two-time Pro Bowl corner is primed for a field day.

Dud: Adrian Peterson, running back, New Orleans Saints