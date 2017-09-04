TJ Ward blasts Broncos for way they went about releasing him

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/4/17

T.J. Ward is not happy with the way his tenure in Denver ended. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

T.J Ward’s three-year tenure with the Denver Broncos came to a crashing halt this past weekend when the team made the not-so-surprising decision to release him.

Denver wanted to go younger at strong safety with Justin Simmons, which led directly to Ward’s release.

Now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward is not happy about how his career with the Broncos came to a conclusion, calling the organization’s handling of the situation “completely unprofessional.”

There were reports that the Broncos had leaked the possibility they might release Ward as a way to get him to take a pay cut. That’s something general manager John Elway declined over the weekend.

Either way, it’s never a good thing to see a relationship like this come to a bitter end. Ward earned two Pro Bowl trips in three seasons with the Broncos and played a role in the team’s Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: T.J. Ward
TEAMS: Denver Broncos
