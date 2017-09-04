TJ Ward blasts Broncos for way they went about releasing him

T.J Ward’s three-year tenure with the Denver Broncos came to a crashing halt this past weekend when the team made the not-so-surprising decision to release him.

Denver wanted to go younger at strong safety with Justin Simmons, which led directly to Ward’s release.

Now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward is not happy about how his career with the Broncos came to a conclusion, calling the organization’s handling of the situation “completely unprofessional.”