TJ Ward blasts Broncos for way they went about releasing him

T.J Ward’s three-year tenure with the Denver Broncos came to a crashing halt this past weekend when the team made the not-so-surprising decision to release him.
Denver wanted to go younger at strong safety with Justin Simmons, which led directly to Ward’s release.
Now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward is not happy about how his career with the Broncos came to a conclusion, calling the organization’s handling of the situation “completely unprofessional.”
Ward didn't like the timing of his release. Said Broncos handled his release "completely unprofessional." Not how you treat good employees.
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 4, 2017
There were reports that the Broncos had leaked the possibility they might release Ward as a way to get him to take a pay cut. That’s something general manager John Elway declined over the weekend.
Either way, it’s never a good thing to see a relationship like this come to a bitter end. Ward earned two Pro Bowl trips in three seasons with the Broncos and played a role in the team’s Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.
