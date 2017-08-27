Projecting the first loss of every NFL team for the 2017 season
The quest for every NFL team is to finish the regular season with a perfect record is every team's goal, but that's a rare feat in the National Football League. (And even a perfect regular season doesn't mean winning the Super Bowl, something fans of the New England Patriots are painfully aware of, so careful what you wish for.)
With that in mind, each team has to face the nearly inevitable – a loss. For half of the league, it's going to come earlier than one hopes. For everyone else though, the drive for perfection can last nearly the entire season. Let's take a look at good look at the schedule and project the first loss for each NFL team during the 2017 regular season.
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Passing for over 4,000 yards is often the benchmark for a top tier quarterback having a good season, and this feat has been accomplished 155 times.
How many of them can you name?
Clue: Passing Yards-Year
0/155
16:00
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.