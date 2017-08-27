Projecting the first loss of every NFL team for the 2017 season

Projecting the first loss of every NFL team for the 2017 season

The quest for every NFL team is to finish the regular season with a perfect record is every team's goal, but that's a rare feat in the National Football League. (And even a perfect regular season doesn't mean winning the Super Bowl, something fans of the New England Patriots are painfully aware of, so careful what you wish for.) 

With that in mind, each team has to face the nearly inevitable – a loss. For half of the league, it's going to come earlier than one hopes. For everyone else though, the drive for perfection can last nearly the entire season. Let's take a look at good look at the schedule and project the first loss for each NFL team during the 2017 regular season.

QUIZ: Name every NFL QB with 4,000+ passing yards in a single season
Updated January 9, 2017  |  Total tries: 11267  |  Average Score: 100.5 out of 155  (65%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Passing for over 4,000 yards is often the benchmark for a top tier quarterback having a good season, and this feat has been accomplished 155 times.

How many of them can you name?

Clue: Passing Yards-Year

Score:
0/155
Time:
16:00
2013 - 5,477
Peyton Manning
2011 - 5,476
Drew Brees
2011 - 5,235
Tom Brady
2016 - 5,208
Drew Brees
2012 - 5,177
Drew Brees
2013 - 5,162
Drew Brees
1985 - 5,084
Dan Marino
2008 - 5,069
Drew Brees
2011 - 5,038
Matthew Stafford
2012 - 4,967
Matthew Stafford
2014 - 4,952
Drew Brees
2014 - 4,952
Ben Roethlisberger
2016 - 4,944
Matt Ryan
2011 - 4,933
Eli Manning
2016 - 4,917
Kirk Cousins
2012 - 4,903
Tony Romo
2015 - 4,870
Drew Brees
2001 - 4,830
Kurt Warner
2012 - 4,827
Tom Brady
2007 - 4,806
Tom Brady
1981 - 4,802
Dan Fouts
2015 - 4,792
Philip Rivers
2015 - 4,770
Tom Brady
2009 - 4,770
Matt Schaub
2014 - 4,761
Andrew Luck
1986 - 4,746
Dan Marino
2014 - 4,727
Peyton Manning
2012 - 4,719
Matt Ryan
2004 - 4,717
Daunte Culpepper
1980 - 4,715
Dan Fouts
2010 - 4,710
Philip Rivers
2010 - 4,700
Peyton Manning
2014 - 4,694
Matt Ryan
1991 - 4,690
Warren Moon
2002 - 4,689
Rich Gannon
1990 - 4,689
Warren Moon
2015 - 4,671
Carson Palmer
2012 - 4,659
Peyton Manning
2013 - 4,650
Matthew Stafford
2011 - 4,643
Aaron Rodgers
2011 - 4,624
Philip Rivers
2010 - 4,620
Drew Brees
1984 - 4,614
Neil Lomax
2004 - 4,591
Trent Green
2015 - 4,591
Matt Ryan
2008 - 4,583
Kurt Warner
2004 - 4,557
Peyton Manning
1994 - 4,555
Drew Bledsoe
2008 - 4,526
Jay Cutler
2013 - 4,515
Matt Ryan
2009 - 4,500
Peyton Manning
2009 - 4,483
Tony Romo
2013 - 4,478
Philip Rivers
1983 - 4,458
Lynn Dickey
1994 - 4,453
Dan Marino
1999 - 4,436
Steve Beuerlein
2015 - 4,436
Eli Manning
1988 - 4,434
Dan Marino
2009 - 4,434
Aaron Rodgers
2015 - 4,428
Blake Bortles
2016 - 4,428
Aaron Rodgers
2007 - 4,423
Drew Brees
2006 - 4,418
Drew Brees
1995 - 4,413
Brett Favre
2000 - 4,413
Peyton Manning
2014 - 4,410
Eli Manning
2009 - 4,398
Tom Brady
2006 - 4,397
Peyton Manning
2009 - 4,388
Drew Brees
2016 - 4,386
Philip Rivers
2014 - 4,381
Aaron Rodgers
2012 - 4,374
Andrew Luck
2010 - 4,370
Matt Schaub
1996 - 4,367
Mark Brunell
2002 - 4,359
Drew Bledsoe
1999 - 4,353
Kurt Warner
1983 - 4,348
Bill Kenney
2013 - 4,343
Tom Brady
1995 - 4,338
Scott Mitchell
2009 - 4,328
Ben Roethlisberger
2016 - 4,327
Matthew Stafford
1989 - 4,318
Don Majkowski
2016 - 4,317
Joe Flacco
1989 - 4,310
Jim Everett
2006 - 4,301
Marc Bulger
2012 - 4,295
Aaron Rodgers
2013 - 4,293
Andy Dalton
2014 - 4,286
Philip Rivers
2000 - 4,278
Jeff Garcia
2013 - 4,274
Carson Palmer
2003 - 4,267
Peyton Manning
1994 - 4,264
Warren Moon
2015 - 4,262
Matthew Stafford
2013 - 4,261
Ben Roethlisberger
2014 - 4,257
Matthew Stafford
2009 - 4,254
Philip Rivers
2016 - 4,240
Andrew Luck
2016 - 4,233
Carson Palmer
1995 - 4,228
Warren Moon
2016 - 4,219
Russell Wilson
1998 - 4,212
Brett Favre
2007 - 4,211
Tony Romo
2006 - 4,208
Jon Kitna
2015 - 4,208
Ryan Tannehill
2016 - 4,206
Andy Dalton
2009 - 4,202
Brett Favre
2002 - 4,200
Peyton Manning
2011 - 4,184
Tony Romo
2011 - 4,177
Matt Ryan
1996 - 4,177
Vinny Testaverde
1998 - 4,170
Steve Young
2000 - 4,169
Elvis Grbac
2015 - 4,166
Kirk Cousins
2007 - 4,155
Brett Favre
1995 - 4,143
Jeff George
1985 - 4,137
Dan Marino
1999 - 4,135
Peyton Manning
1980 - 4,132
Brian Sipe
2001 - 4,131
Peyton Manning
2007 - 4,131
Carson Palmer
1992 - 4,116
Dan Marino
2005 - 4,110
Tom Brady
2014 - 4,109
Tom Brady
1986 - 4,109
Jay Schroeder
1999 - 4,091
Brett Favre
2016 - 4,090
Jameis Winston
2004 - 4,089
Jake Plummer
2004 - 4,088
Brett Favre
1996 - 4,086
Drew Bledsoe
1979 - 4,082
Dan Fouts
2011 - 4,077
Ben Roethlisberger
2002 - 4,073
Kerry Collins
2007 - 4,068
Jon Kitna
2012 - 4,065
Josh Freeman
2011 - 4,051
Cam Newton
2014 - 4,045
Ryan Tannehill
1984 - 4,044
Phil Simms
2015 - 4,042
Jameis Winston
2007 - 4,040
Peyton Manning
2003 - 4,039
Trent Green
2008 - 4,038
Aaron Rodgers
2006 - 4,035
Carson Palmer
1993 - 4,030
John Elway
2016 - 4,027
Eli Manning
2015 - 4,024
Russell Wilson
1993 - 4,023
Steve Young
2009 - 4,021
Eli Manning
2012 - 4,018
Carson Palmer
2005 - 4,014
Trent Green
2008 - 4,009
Philip Rivers
2012 - 4,008
Matt Schaub
1967 - 4,007
Joe Namath
1999 - 4,005
Brad Johnson
2010 - 4,002
Eli Manning
2008 - 4,002
Peyton Manning
