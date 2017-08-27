Projecting the first loss of every NFL team for the 2017 season

The quest for every NFL team is to finish the regular season with a perfect record is every team's goal, but that's a rare feat in the National Football League. (And even a perfect regular season doesn't mean winning the Super Bowl, something fans of the New England Patriots are painfully aware of, so careful what you wish for.)

With that in mind, each team has to face the nearly inevitable – a loss. For half of the league, it's going to come earlier than one hopes. For everyone else though, the drive for perfection can last nearly the entire season. Let's take a look at good look at the schedule and project the first loss for each NFL team during the 2017 regular season.