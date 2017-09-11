Projecting the Minnesota Vikings statistical leaders

Rushing: Dalvin Cook

This is the category that provides the most intrigue and has the widest range of outcomes. Latavius Murray is a strong veteran who was the lead back in Oakland. He is a bruising force that has shown he is capable of taking the pounding week in and week out. On the other side of the coin is rookie Dalvin Cook who has a much higher ceiling. Cook got the bulk of the carries in preseason with Murray nursing an injury. Cook has an injury history himself and will have to overcome the inevitable “rookie wall”, but there is a reason the Vikings traded up in the second round to grab him. Expect Cook to be the feature back.

Receiving: Adam Thielen

The Minnesota native burst onto the scene last season and should continue his ascension in 2017. He will be challenged by Stefon Diggs and (in theory) Laquon Treadwell for targets, but Thielen showed that he and Bradford had a strong connection. His ability to stretch the field vertically is an element that the Vikings desperately need if they are going to challenge for a playoff spot, and for that reason I see him being the lead dog in the receiving core.

Tackling: Eric Kendricks

The UCLA product has already become one of the premier tacklers in the NFL. His ability to range sideline to sideline and make plays in the passing game separate him from the average middle linebacker. His speed and closing prowess make him the centerpiece of Mike Zimmer’s defense and he should clean up a fair amount of the mess that crosses the line of scrimmage.

Interceptions: Xavier Rhodes

The only thing that could hinder Rhodes is his reputation as a shutdown corner. Teams may avoid Rhodes and choose to attack less experienced members of the secondary, but should team’s come after him they could be on the business end of plays like this.

Sacks: Danielle Hunter

Hunter may not only lead the Vikings in sacks, but the entire league. He has gone from a situational quarterback hunter to a full time player and that should only improve his numbers. His technique is raw, but his speed and instincts are incredible for a such a young player and more snaps should give him the opportunity to put him in the conversation as one of the leagues best sack artists.