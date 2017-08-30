Quarterback woes will doom Jaguars in 2017

At receiver, Allen Robinson feels like this generation’s Larry Fitzgerald: an insanely talented receiver without anybody to get him the ball. Robinson went for 883 yards last season on 73 receptions. Though he also had a 49 percent catch rate, that was more a result of Bortles’ accuracy than anything Robinson himself did.

Robinson isn’t the only strong receiver on this team either. Marqise Lee ranked inside the top-20 receivers in both DYAR and DVOA last season, going for 851 yards himself. Allen Hurns’ numbers dropped off last season, as he went for just 477 yards in 11 games. However, Hurns is only 25 and the third option in this offense. We saw him play well in 2015. If he stays healthy, Hurns could conceivably return to that level. Fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook should get some playing time as well.

Tight end is the only place on this receiving corps where the Jaguars may struggle to find production. Mychal Rivera had just 18 catches last season for 192 yards.

The Jaguars didn’t do much to improve an offensive line that ranked 27th in adjusted line yards last season. After the debacle surrounding left tackle Branden Albert’s retirement, it looks like the job belongs to second-round pick Cam Robinson. Robinson was one of the better linemen in a weak class this year. He’s a strong run blocker who can get up to the second level, but consistency is an issue. There are parts of his technique that need work, but the physical ability is very much there. Robinson ranked tenth in pass blocking efficiency last year, per PFF. But when it’s bad, it’s very bad. Whether he’ll be an effective tackle right away is very much unclear. Opposite him, Jermey Parnell had a decent 79.5 PFF grade last year. However, he also blew 20 blocks and allowed 5.5 sacks, per Football Outsiders’ Almanac. The guard positions are where Jacksonville will really struggle. Newly acquired left guard Earl Watford had a horrific 33.6 PFF grade last season. A.J. Cann, the right guard, had a comparatively great 65.8 PFF grade in 2016. However, that’s still a below-average grade. At center, Brandon Linder is the best player on this line. He blew just 10 blocks, per FOA, and ranked fifth among centers in PFF grading last year with an 86.0 mark.

Defensively, the Jaguars ranked 12th in DVOA last season and got markedly better during free agency. Defensive end Calais Campbell was probably the highest-profile acquisition they made during that period. Campbell had a 92.9 PFF grade last year, second among edge rushers. He also gives Jacksonville a reliable, veteran pass rusher to depend on as some of their younger players develop. Campbell had 8.0 sacks, 13 hits and 31 hurries last season, per FOA. He also averaged 1.9 rushing yards per tackle, per FOA, and had 45 stops. Across from him, expect Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler Jr. to share time. Ngakoue, a third round pick last year, came out of nowhere to be one of the team’s most productive pass rushers. He had 8.0 sacks, eight hits and 21 hurries in 2016, per FOA, in a role that saw him mostly play on passing downs. That role probably won’t change much this year as the Jaguars will want to give Fowler, whom they spent the third overall pick on in 2015, a chance to develop. In his rookie season — Fowler missed 2015 due to injury — Fowler had a solid 82 percent run stop rate. However, he largely fell flat as a pass rusher and had a 55.5 PFF grade. This year will be a real test to see whether Fowler eventually lives up to his potential.