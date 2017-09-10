Raiders pull a Seahawks, forget Marshawn Lynch at goal line

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Marshawn Lynch was already snubbed by the Raiders at the goal line. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has to be feeling like it’s Déjà vu all over again.

After dominating physically early in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, it sure looked like the veteran back would find his way into the end zone for his first touchdown as a member of the Raiders.

After all, Lynch had converted a brilliant fourth-and-one to set Oakland up with first and goal.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself in a big way.

Instead of handing the ball off to Lynch at least one time, the Raiders threw three consecutive passes, all to star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Ultimately, the Raiders had to settle for a field goal after Titans rookie cornerback Adoree’ Jackson broke up a second-down pass to Cooper.

Fans in Seattle definitely understand the frustration those in Northern California had to be feeling about the play calls on that series of plays.

Interestingly enough, this is something the Raiders themselves promised wouldn’t happen when they signed Lynch out of retirement during the spring.

It didn’t take too long for Carr to break a promise to both Lynch and Raiders fans. Let’s hope this doesn’t come back to bite the Raiders in the back end when the game draws to a conclusion Sunday afternoon.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Marshawn Lynch
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Michael, Martellus Bennett protest national anthem

Ruling on Red Sox-Yankees controversy could come this week

Texans bench Tom Savage for Deshaun Watson after halftime

JJ Watt suffered dislocated finger against Jaguars

Rams reportedly waived Aaron Donald's fines from holdout

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Randy Moss: JJ Watt bringing ‘winners’ together while ‘losers’ protest racism

Report: Andrew Luck still several weeks away from being game-ready

Sebastian Janikowski reportedly will not need back surgery

Odell Beckham not expected to play despite being game-time decision

Drew Brees' contract blocks use of franchise tag

Browns coaches reportedly were irate over Joe Haden release

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Raiders News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.