Raiders pull a Seahawks, forget Marshawn Lynch at goal line

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has to be feeling like it’s Déjà vu all over again.

After dominating physically early in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, it sure looked like the veteran back would find his way into the end zone for his first touchdown as a member of the Raiders.

After all, Lynch had converted a brilliant fourth-and-one to set Oakland up with first and goal.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself in a big way.

Instead of handing the ball off to Lynch at least one time, the Raiders threw three consecutive passes, all to star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Ultimately, the Raiders had to settle for a field goal after Titans rookie cornerback Adoree’ Jackson broke up a second-down pass to Cooper.