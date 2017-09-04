Rams refuse to rule Aaron Donald out for Week 1

Despite being a holdout throughout training camp and the preseason, the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get All Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the fold for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
In fact, first-year head coach Sean McVay refused to rule Donald out for Sunday’s game while confirming that the defensive tackle has not yet reported.
Sean McVay on Aaron Donald: "He's not ruled out, but right now he's not here."
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 4, 2017
It will be interesting to see if the Rams do indeed play Donald should he report at some point this week. But as Sunday inches closer, it seems highly unlikely the star defender will be on the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Donald, 26, is holding out for a raise from the $3.2 million he’s slated to earn this season. Coming off two consecutive All Pro performances, he’s in line to earn a pay day north of $18 million annually. Unfortunately, the two sides just have not been able to come to terms on a long-term deal.
TEAMS: Los Angeles Rams
|
|
Rams News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.