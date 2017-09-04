Rams refuse to rule Aaron Donald out for Week 1

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/4/17

Aaron Donald still has yet to report to the Rams. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a holdout throughout training camp and the preseason, the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get All Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the fold for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In fact, first-year head coach Sean McVay refused to rule Donald out for Sunday’s game while confirming that the defensive tackle has not yet reported.

It will be interesting to see if the Rams do indeed play Donald should he report at some point this week. But as Sunday inches closer, it seems highly unlikely the star defender will be on the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Donald, 26, is holding out for a raise from the $3.2 million he’s slated to earn this season. Coming off two consecutive All Pro performances, he’s in line to earn a pay day north of $18 million annually. Unfortunately, the two sides just have not been able to come to terms on a long-term deal.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

