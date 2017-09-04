Rams refuse to rule Aaron Donald out for Week 1

It will be interesting to see if the Rams do indeed play Donald should he report at some point this week. But as Sunday inches closer, it seems highly unlikely the star defender will be on the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Donald, 26, is holding out for a raise from the $3.2 million he’s slated to earn this season. Coming off two consecutive All Pro performances, he’s in line to earn a pay day north of $18 million annually. Unfortunately, the two sides just have not been able to come to terms on a long-term deal.