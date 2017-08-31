Rams to donate proceeds from Week 1 ticket sales to Hurricane Harvey relief

The NFL as a whole has helped raise and has donated several millions of dollars towards relief funds for Hurricane Harvey victims.
Every effort counts and the Los Angeles Rams announced that they are donating proceeds of tickets sold for their opening game to relief in the Houston area.
Rams donating proceeds of ticket sales for Sept. 10 game to Hurricane Harvey relief. Visit https://t.co/MiAQOQGud7 and enter code BROCKERS
— Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) August 31, 2017
This is tremendous. As with the NFL, other organizations and individuals have made an effort to help out during this national disaster.
It would not be surprising to see more NFL teams come forward and do the same as the Rams. Los Angeles hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10.
