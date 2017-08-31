Rams to donate proceeds from Week 1 ticket sales to Hurricane Harvey relief

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/31/17

The Rams are the latest pro sports team to offer money towards recovery efforts. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL as a whole has helped raise and has donated several millions of dollars towards relief funds for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Every effort counts and the Los Angeles Rams announced that they are donating proceeds of tickets sold for their opening game to relief in the Houston area.

This is tremendous. As with the NFL, other organizations and individuals have made an effort to help out during this national disaster.

It would not be surprising to see more NFL teams come forward and do the same as the Rams. Los Angeles hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10.

QUIZ: Name every Los Angeles Rams 1000 yard rusher in franchise history
Updated January 4, 2017  |  Total tries: 1287  |  Average Score: 16.6 out of 31  (54%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

In the history of the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, a rusher has put up 1000 or more yards in a NFL season 31 times. Can you name these 13 Rams running backs?

Clue: Number of yards - year

 

Score:
0/31
Time:
3:00
2,105 - 1984
Eric Dickerson
1,821 - 1986
Eric Dickerson
1,808 - 1983
Eric Dickerson
1,528 - 2006
Steven Jackson
1,429 - 1993
Jerome Bettis
1,416 - 2009
Steven Jackson
1,382 - 2001
Marshall Faulk
1,381 - 1999
Marshall Faulk
1,374 - 1987
Charles White
1,359 - 2000
Marshall Faulk
1,241 - 2010
Steven Jackson
1,238 - 1977
Lawrence McCutcheon
1,234 - 1985
Eric Dickerson
1,212 - 1988
Greg Bell
1,168 - 1976
Lawrence McCutcheon
1,145 - 2011
Steven Jackson
1,137 - 1989
Greg Bell
1,125 - 1992
Cleveland Gary
1,109 - 1974
Lawrence McCutcheon
1,109 - 1979
Wendell Tyler
1,106 - 2015
Todd Gurley
1,097 - 1973
Lawrence McCutcheon
1,090 - 1966
Dick Bass
1,074 - 1981
Wendell Tyler
1,046 - 2005
Steven Jackson
1,045 - 2012
Steven Jackson
1,042 - 2008
Steven Jackson
1,033 - 1962
Dick Bass
1,025 - 1994
Jerome Bettis
1,002 - 2007
Steven Jackson
1,000 - 1971
Willie Ellison
This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

