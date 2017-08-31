Ranking all 32 NFL offenses heading into the 2017 season

This could potentially be the worst offense we’ve seen thrown together in the NFL since Alex Smith’s rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s just downright atrocious. After moving on from Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker during the spring, New York lost returning No. 1 receiver Quincy Enunwa for the season to a neck injury. It has veteran journeyman Josh McCown under center with very little behind him on the depth chart.

On paper, the combination of Matt Forte and Bilal Powell seem to be decent at running back. Though, Forte continues to nurse an injury and is currently on the trade block. Meanwhile, Powell has never proven himself to be a three-down back. We’d be surprised if New York averaged north of 14 points per game in 2017. That’s how bad this offense is.

31. Chicago Bears

It sure looks like the Bears are going to go with veteran free agent signing Mike Glennon under center. If that’s the case, the team is in a world of trouble. Glennon was absolutely brutal during the preseason. So bad that it’s not an overreaction to say that the combination of Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley and Brian Hoyer might have been better last season. Ouch.

Sure, Jordan Howard has a legit chance to become an All-Pro performer. He put up over 1,600 total yards in what was a Pro Bowl rookie campaign last season. But there’s nothing to speak of at receiver here. Former first-round pick Kevin White has played all of four games in two NFL seasons. Meanwhile, the team lost Alshon Jeffery to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency and Cameron Meredith to a season-ending injury. It’s definitely going to be slow going for the Bears’ offense in 2017.

30. Cleveland Browns

We like what rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer has shown during the preseason. Though inconsistent, Kizer offers much more upside than the combination of Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler. It’s in this that Cleveland named the Notre Dame product its Week 1 starter. Even then, we can’t expect much from the project under center.

Cleveland does have a chance to put up a solid rushing attack with the combination of Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson. That’s only magnified by the team’s elite-level offensive line. But with Josh Gordon still suspended, Kizer lacks any legitimate weapons out there. As of now, the starting receivers are Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman. The two combined for a 55 percent catch rate last season. That’s not going to get any better with the wide-eyed Kizer under center.

29. Denver Broncos

By default, Trevor Siemian earned the starting job over second-year player Paxton Lynch. It’s not as much about Siemian as it is about Lynch looking like one of John Elway’s first true draft busts (more on that here).

Without an adequate quarterback under center, most expect Denver to rely on its rushing attack. That’s until we realize injury-plagued veterans C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles are battling for the starting job with youngster Devontae Booker injured. Adding to the misery, Denver is slated to start rookie Garett Bolles at left tackle. That’s a whole bunch of "meh" in Mile High.

28. San Francisco 49ers

As to where the 49ers’ defense might surprise, their offense is going to be a complete mess in 2017. Brian Hoyer can act as a serviceable stopgap, but that’s not the issue here. At running back, San Francisco is left relying on an injury-plagued Carlos Hyde to team up with rookies Joe Williams and Matt Breida. That’s not exactly a top-end running back group there.

After handing Pierre Garçon $16 million to play this season, the 49ers’ revamped receiver group is an upgrade from last season. Even then, Marquise Goodwin as a No. 2 leaves a lot to be desired. After that, there’s a lot of unproven talent here. The only saving grace is an offensive line that includes Pro Bowler Joe Staley at left tackle and a rising star in Trent Brown at right tackle. Outside of that, this unit is going to be a complete mess in 2017.

27. Los Angeles Rams