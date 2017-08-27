Ranking each NFL team based on excitement factor

Despite a disappointing six-win season, the Panthers are still an electric unit to witness in action. We hope to see more footballs given to youngsters and many more end zone dance-off celebrations this year. Quarterback Cam Newton will hopefully have a healthier season, helping the team win more games. A happy Cam is an entertaining Cam. Plus, rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, has already been a gem to watch in the preseason. Let’s get ready for some fun in Charlotte.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

The land of the Terrible Towel and the team with the most dynamic offensive duo in the league has the Steelers sitting pretty high atop the excitement scale. This might be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last season, so the team needs to finish 2017 with a bang. There to provide a lot of inside scoop is social media mogul Antonio Brown. He is far from boring and already got the NFL Commissioner’s endorsement to celebrate touchdowns. Will the Steelers push the box? Hopefully. Because that is what those in the land of the black and yellow really want to see.

5. Seattle Seahawks

It is difficult not to feel the exhilarating vibe when attending a Seahawks game. The home tilts, in particular, are something else. Just grab your earplugs. Russell Wilson looks healthy and should not fail to make huge plays through the air and on foot. And, who does not enjoy the Legion of Boom terrorizing opponents? Who will lead the team in carries? The running back mystery will keep fans engaged. Seattle will be attempting to make the postseason for the sixth year in a row.

4. Green Bay Packers

It is never a dull moment watching Packers fans clad in green, gold and cheese cheer on Aaron Rodgers and Co. The quarterback is one of the most flawless in the NFL and we are never sure which receiver will reap the touchdown rewards in any given season. It is also fun to bet which teams can survive the chilly winter home games that the Packers simply thrive playing in. There should be plenty players attempting to perfect their Lambeau Leaps when the high-rolling Packers start packing on the points.

3. New England Patriots

Sorry in advance for disappointing fans not expecting to see the Patriots listed here at No. 3. Of course the Patriots are an absolute thrill to watch. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is a combination of Superman and Spiderman when healthy. Quarterback Tom Brady is about as perfect as perfect gets. We are never sure who will be running the ball, but that adds to the allure at Gillette. Plus, what is not exciting about a team that overcame a Brady suspension and the “Deflategate” scandal, only to produce the biggest comeback win in all of Super Bowl history?

2. Dallas Cowboys