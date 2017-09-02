Ray Lewis expects big things from Ravens defense

Expectations are tempered for the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2017 NFL season, but Ray Lewis thinks otherwise.
The former Ravens star linebacker is expecting big things from Baltimore’s defense this year. At least that’s what Lewis said during a conversation with the Baltimore Sun.
“At the end of the day, are you good enough to make the playoffs? That’s the bottom line. You’ve got to be healthy to make it to the playoffs, and if that team gets into the playoffs with that defense and that experience, who knows? We could be seeing another great defense go on and do some great things,” Lewis said of the Ravens. “I’m really excited to see what they do this year.”
The defense may have to carry the team given the questions about Baltimore’s offense. Joe Flacco has been resting a back injury. Even though he has been an iron man since entering the NFL for the most part, the team probably would like to see him practicing more before the season begins.
Still, the Ravens are expected to contend for a playoff spot this year. And if Lewis is right, watch out for them if they do reach the postseason.
TEAMS: Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers
In just 20 years since the team's inception in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens have fielded 17 different defensive players to make it to the Pro Bowl at least once. How many of these defensive stars can you name?
Clue: Number of Pro Bowls - Position/Years with team
0/17
4:00
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.