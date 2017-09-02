Ray Lewis expects big things from Ravens defense

Last updated 9/2/17

Feb 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; NFL former player Ray Lewis shows off his ring on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.  Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are tempered for the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2017 NFL season, but Ray Lewis thinks otherwise.

The former Ravens star linebacker is expecting big things from Baltimore’s defense this year. At least that’s what Lewis said during a conversation with the Baltimore Sun.

“At the end of the day, are you good enough to make the playoffs? That’s the bottom line. You’ve got to be healthy to make it to the playoffs, and if that team gets into the playoffs with that defense and that experience, who knows? We could be seeing another great defense go on and do some great things,” Lewis said of the Ravens. “I’m really excited to see what they do this year.”

The defense may have to carry the team given the questions about Baltimore’s offense. Joe Flacco has been resting a back injury. Even though he has been an iron man since entering the NFL for the most part, the team probably would like to see him practicing more before the season begins.

Still, the Ravens are expected to contend for a playoff spot this year. And if Lewis is right, watch out for them if they do reach the postseason.

PLAYERS: Ray Lewis
TEAMS: Baltimore RavensLos Angeles Chargers
QUIZ: Name every Baltimore Ravens Defensive Pro-Bowler
Updated May 1, 2017  |  Total tries: 662  |  Average Score: 6.6 out of 17  (39%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

In just 20 years since the team's inception in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens have fielded 17 different defensive players to make it to the Pro Bowl at least once. How many of these defensive stars can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowls - Position/Years with team

 

Score:
0/17
Time:
4:00
13 - LB 1996-2012
Ray Lewis
9 - FS 2002-2012
Ed Reed
6 - LB/DE 2003-2015
Terrell Suggs
5 - DT 2006-2014
Haloti Ngata
4 - LB 1997-2005
Peter Boulware
3 - DB 1999-2008
Chris McAlister
3 - DB 1998-2001
Rod Woodson
2 - DT 2000-2001
Sam Adams
2 - DE 2013-2015
Elvis Dumervil
2 - DE 1997-2002
Michael McCrary
2 - LB/DE 2000-2006
Adalius Thomas
1 - LB 2008-2012
Brendon Ayanbadejo
1 - LB 2014-2015
C.J. Mosley
1 - LB 2002-2008
Bart Scott
1 - DB 1996-1999
Bennie Thompson
1 - DB 1996-1996
Eric Turner
1 - SS 2016-2017
Eric Weddle
