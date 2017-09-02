Ray Lewis expects big things from Ravens defense

Expectations are tempered for the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2017 NFL season, but Ray Lewis thinks otherwise.

The former Ravens star linebacker is expecting big things from Baltimore’s defense this year. At least that’s what Lewis said during a conversation with the Baltimore Sun.

“At the end of the day, are you good enough to make the playoffs? That’s the bottom line. You’ve got to be healthy to make it to the playoffs, and if that team gets into the playoffs with that defense and that experience, who knows? We could be seeing another great defense go on and do some great things,” Lewis said of the Ravens. “I’m really excited to see what they do this year.”

The defense may have to carry the team given the questions about Baltimore’s offense. Joe Flacco has been resting a back injury. Even though he has been an iron man since entering the NFL for the most part, the team probably would like to see him practicing more before the season begins.

Still, the Ravens are expected to contend for a playoff spot this year. And if Lewis is right, watch out for them if they do reach the postseason.