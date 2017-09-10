Redskins, Eagles fans fight in stands during game

Things got a bit chippy in the stands at FedEx Field during Sunday’s Eagles-Redskins game.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never gave it up in the NFC East matchup, so fans had something to gloat about. And sure enough, they did.

One particular Eagles fan tried to rub it in a Redskins fan’s face during the game, and that caused a fight to break out in the stands. It didn’t last long, though.