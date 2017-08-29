Report: 49ers trade TE Vance McDonald to Steelers

The 49ers have traded tight end Vance McDonald to the Steelers, per a report. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have traded tight end Vance McDonald and a fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Steelers have a need at the tight end position. Jesse James, a fifth-round pick out of Penn State in 2015, has never developed into a consistent threat for Pittsburgh. McDonald, while an inconsistent player for San Francisco, has the hands and physique to potentially be a much better weapon for Ben Roethlisberger.

For the 49ers, getting something in exchange for McDonald is a big win. He was going to likely be the odd man out as the 49ers have fallen in love with rookie George Kittle, whom they drafted in the fifth round this year out of Iowa. Additionally, fullback Kyle Juszczyk — a guy they paid a lot of money to acquire this offseason — is a very big weapon for the 49ers in the passing game.

This move is a win-win for both sides.

