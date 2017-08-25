Colts reporter does not think Andrew Luck will play in Week 1

Luck underwent off-season shoulder surgery and has yet to fully participate in practice. He’s not going to suit up for any preseason games. And it’s looking increasingly likely that backup Scott Tolzien will start the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The former No. 1 pick underwent surgery back in January to fix an issue in his throwing shoulder that has hampered him since the 2015 season.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Indianapolis has failed to add anyone of substance behind Luck on the depth chart. Tolzien is nothing more than a journeyman backup who should not see the light of day during the regular season. That’s an issue for a team many view to be on the downswing.

Should Luck miss the start of the season, the Colts would likely fall behind the superior competition in the AFC South.