Report: Aaron Donald reports to Rams, will not play Sunday

Jun 14, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) at minicamp at California Lutheran University.  Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a rather abrupt about-face, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has ended his holdout and has joined up with the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Donald arrived on Saturday and took his physical, though he still will not play in Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Donald missed all of training camp due to his holdout and it had looked like there was no end in sight as recently as this week. Ultimately, he seems to have concluded that being vastly underpaid is better than missing out on his checks completely.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

