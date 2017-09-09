Report: Aaron Donald reports to Rams, will not play Sunday

In a rather abrupt about-face, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has ended his holdout and has joined up with the team.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Donald arrived on Saturday and took his physical, though he still will not play in Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Aaron Donald just showed up at Rams and took his physical; he will not play Sunday, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2017
No new deal for Rams DT Aaron Donald at this time, but the two sides will keep working towards one, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2017
Donald missed all of training camp due to his holdout and it had looked like there was no end in sight as recently as this week. Ultimately, he seems to have concluded that being vastly underpaid is better than missing out on his checks completely.
TEAMS: Los Angeles Rams
|
|
Rams News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.