Report: Alleged victim in Elliott case not required to appear for appeal

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/25/17

Jul 24, 2017; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks on during the opening day of training camp at River Ridge Fields.  Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of the six-game suspension he received from the NFL stemming from a domestic violence accusation will be heard next Tuesday.

Should the NFL deny Elliott’s appeal, his next step will be to ask for an immediate injunction in the courts. But at this point, it’s seemingly looking like the cards are stacked against Elliott for Tuesday’s appeal.

According to Pro Football Talk, the independent arbitrator overseeing the appeal, Harold Henderson, will not require the NFL to make Tiffany Thompson available for the hearing.

Thompson is the alleged victim in Elliott’s domestic violence case.

There has been some question as to whether Henderson, who is a former NFL executive, is actually an independent arbitrator. That will likely come up should Elliott lose his appeal next week.

For his part, Elliott himself is planning on appearing in person for the appeal.

We have seen the situation already get ugly between the NFL and NFLPA since the former announced it has suspended Elliott six games. That likely won’t change, especially now that Elliott won’t be allowed to face his accuser.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ezekiel Elliott
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
