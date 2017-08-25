Report: Alleged victim in Elliott case not required to appear for appeal

Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of the six-game suspension he received from the NFL stemming from a domestic violence accusation will be heard next Tuesday.

Should the NFL deny Elliott’s appeal, his next step will be to ask for an immediate injunction in the courts. But at this point, it’s seemingly looking like the cards are stacked against Elliott for Tuesday’s appeal.

According to Pro Football Talk, the independent arbitrator overseeing the appeal, Harold Henderson, will not require the NFL to make Tiffany Thompson available for the hearing.