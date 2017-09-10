Report: Bears believe WR Kevin White has broken collarbone

Few players have had a rougher start to their career than Kevin White.
The Chicago Bears wide receiver left his team’s game on Sunday with a shoulder injury. After the game, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the team fears White has a broken collarbone and will need season-ending surgery.
The fear in Chicago is that WR Kevin White broke his collarbone and will require season-ending surgery, per… https://t.co/ouo3jKttyD
— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 10, 2017
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the belief is White has a broken collarbone.
White was a No. 7 overall pick by the Bears in 2015 and was playing in just his fifth career game. He missed all of 2015 with a shin injury and then missed 12 games last season with a broken leg.
If White joins Cam Meredith on IR for the Bears, Chicago would have Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson, and Josh Bellamy as their remaining receivers. The good news is Markus Wheaton is healing.
|
|
Bears News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Chicago Bears
Dating back to their founding in 1919 as the Decatur Staleys before relocating in 1921, the Chicago Bears have had 18 coaches in NFL franchise history. This storied list includes one Hall of Fame coaches who had multiple stints with the team, two Hall of Fame players, and one Super Bowl winner. How many of the leaders of the Bears can you name?
Clue: Years Active
Note: On two occasions, the team had co-Head Coaches.
0/21
5:00
|
|
Bears News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.