Report: Bears believe WR Kevin White has broken collarbone

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White  is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley during the second half at Soldier Field on Sept. 10, 2017. Atlanta won 23-17.  Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Few players have had a rougher start to their career than Kevin White.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver left his team’s game on Sunday with a shoulder injury. After the game, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the team fears White has a broken collarbone and will need season-ending surgery.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the belief is White has a broken collarbone.

White was a No. 7 overall pick by the Bears in 2015 and was playing in just his fifth career game. He missed all of 2015 with a shin injury and then missed 12 games last season with a broken leg.

If White joins Cam Meredith on IR for the Bears, Chicago would have Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson, and Josh Bellamy as their remaining receivers. The good news is Markus Wheaton is healing.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

