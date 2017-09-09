Report: Bears closing in on extension with Akiem Hicks

The Chicago Bears are locking down one of their most prominent defensive stalwarts.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Bears and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks are closing in on an extension that will net the player $30 million in guaranteed money.
Sources: The #Bears are closing in on a big-time extension for DT Akiem Hicks. Will be done either today it or very shortly.
Terms for the #Bears and DT Akiem Hicks: 4 years, $48M with $30M guaranteed. He cashes in.
The 27-year-old Hicks collected a career-high seven sacks in his first season in Chicago, and they clearly liked what they saw. They’ll have him locked down for the foreseeable future now.
