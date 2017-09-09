Report: Bears closing in on extension with Akiem Hicks

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/9/17

The big defensive end just got paid. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are locking down one of their most prominent defensive stalwarts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Bears and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks are closing in on an extension that will net the player $30 million in guaranteed money.

The 27-year-old Hicks collected a career-high seven sacks in his first season in Chicago, and they clearly liked what they saw. They’ll have him locked down for the foreseeable future now.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Akiem Hicks
TEAMS: Chicago Bears
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every Chicago Bears defensive player to make a Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl Era
Updated May 2, 2017  |  Total tries: 667  |  Average Score: 11.4 out of 35  (32%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

35 defensive players for the Chicago Bears have made the NFL Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era. How many of these defensive stars can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowls/Years Active with Bears

Score:
0/35
Time:
9:00
10/1981-1992
Mike Singletary
8/1955-1966
Doug Atkins
8/1965-1973
Dick Butkus
8/2000-2012
Brian Urlacher
7/2003-2014
Lance Briggs
5/1955-1966
Joe Fortunato
4/1983-1995
Richard Dent
4/1983-1989
Dave Duerson
4/1979-1990
Dan Hampton
4/1959-1968
Richie Petitbon
3/1990-1996
Mark Carrier
3/1973-1977
Wally Chambers
3/2004-2010
Tommie Harris
3/2006-2013
Devin Hester
3/2010-2013
Julius Peppers
2/2005-2007
Brendon Ayanbadejo
2/1976-1987
Gary Fencik
2/2010-2014
Tim Jennings
2/1984-1987
Wilber Marshall
2/1981-1993
Steve McMichael
2/1961-1969
Rosey Taylor
2/2003-2014
Charles Tillman
1/1999-2005
Jerry Azumah
1/1981-1987
Todd Bell
1/2000-2008
Mike Brown
1/1973-1980
Allan Ellis
1/1984-1994
Shaun Gayle
1/2007-2011
Corey Graham
1/2010-2013
Henry Melton
1/1965-1972
Ron Smith
1/2004-2009
Nathan Vasher
1/2001-2002
Ted Washington
1/2001-2002
Larry Whigham
1/1980-1987
Otis Wilson
1/1989-1996
Donnell Woolford
