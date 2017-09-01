Report: Bears releasing WR Victor Cruz

The 30-year-old receiver had hoped to find another team to play with since being released by the New York Giants in free agency. Injuries have caused his game to decline, and he’s nowhere near the same guy who went to the Pro Bowl in 2011-12.

During his preseason with the Bears, Cruz caught six passes for a total of 28 yards and one-salsa dancing-celebrated touchdown.

It is possible a team still in need of the talented pass-catcher might give Cruz a chance.