Report: Bears releasing WR Victor Cruz

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 9/1/17

Aug 19, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bears won 24-23.  Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Victor Cruz’s brief time with the Chicago Bears has come to an end. The Bears made the call that many predicted they would earlier this week, releasing Cruz on Friday, per a report.

The 30-year-old receiver had hoped to find another team to play with since being released by the New York Giants in free agency. Injuries have caused his game to decline, and he’s nowhere near the same guy who went to the Pro Bowl in 2011-12.

During his preseason with the Bears, Cruz caught six passes for a total of 28 yards and one-salsa dancing-celebrated touchdown.

It is possible a team still in need of the talented pass-catcher might give Cruz a chance.

NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Victor Cruz
TEAMS: Chicago BearsNew York Giants
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Adrian Beltre has hamstring strain, may be out for season

Brock Osweiler released by Browns

Report: Isaiah Thomas might be out until 2018

Texans still a year away from living up to potential

Martavis Bryant gets full reinstatement from NFL

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Serena Williams reportedly gives birth to baby girl

Seahawks pull off monster trade for Jets' Sheldon Richardson

Jim Irsay: Odds against Andrew Luck playing in Week 1

Dan Gilbert reportedly ‘fixated’ on LeBron's future with Cavs

Kyrie Irving assesses his relationship with LeBron James

Le’Veon Bell reports to Steelers, signs franchise tender

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Who won the US Open the year you were born?

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.