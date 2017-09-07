Report: Bengals sign LB Vontaze Burfict to massive extension

Burfict, 26, was entering the final year of his contract. By signing him to an extension now, Cincinnati avoids the possibility that the enigmatic and talented linebacker would leave in free agency next March.

Always a volatile personality, Burfict is suspended for the first three games of the season after laying an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (more on that here).

The former Pro Bowl linebacker recorded 101 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks in a Pro Bowl-caliber performance last season.