Report: Bengals sign LB Vontaze Burfict to massive extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken care of one housekeeping issue heading into the season, reportedly signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three year extension.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal will pay Burfict $38.7 million over the course of three seasons.
Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict is signing a 3-yr $38.68m extension, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2017
Burfict, 26, was entering the final year of his contract. By signing him to an extension now, Cincinnati avoids the possibility that the enigmatic and talented linebacker would leave in free agency next March.
Always a volatile personality, Burfict is suspended for the first three games of the season after laying an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (more on that here).
The former Pro Bowl linebacker recorded 101 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks in a Pro Bowl-caliber performance last season.
|
|
Bengals News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Cincinnati Bengals
|
|
Bengals News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.