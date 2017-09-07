Report: Bengals sign LB Vontaze Burfict to massive extension

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/7/17

Even though he's suspended to start the 2017 season, the Bengals still think highly of the outside linebacker. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken care of one housekeeping issue heading into the season, reportedly signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three year extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal will pay Burfict $38.7 million over the course of three seasons.

Burfict, 26, was entering the final year of his contract. By signing him to an extension now, Cincinnati avoids the possibility that the enigmatic and talented linebacker would leave in free agency next March.

Always a volatile personality, Burfict is suspended for the first three games of the season after laying an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (more on that here).

The former Pro Bowl linebacker recorded 101 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks in a Pro Bowl-caliber performance last season.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

