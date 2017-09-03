Report: Bills surprisingly cut RB Jonathan Williams

The Buffalo Bills have made their fair share of puzzling moves of late, the most recent being they released Jonathan Williams, per a report.
Unexpected move: The #Bills just cut RB Jonathan Williams, source said. Productive player, was slated to be their No. 2 RB at one point.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2017
It’s a very surprising move. Williams was drafted last year out of Arkansas and appeared to be a promising talent. He rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.
At one point, Williams was in some trouble when he was arrested for DUI. However, he was ultimately cleared of charges, avoided any legal ramifications whatsoever and was not suspended by the NFL.
This release also reportedly has nothing to do with any injury or upcoming suspension that has yet to be announced.
No injury. No suspension. Just a surprising release for RB Jonathan Williams. https://t.co/1K81XIxS45
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2017
It’s unclear just what Buffalo is thinking here. Williams was the team’s second-best running back after Mike Gillislee landed in New England this offseason. Suddenly, an offense that was already in a heap of trouble lost another talented player.
With the start of the 2017 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills will begin with a new head coach, their 20th in franchise history which includes one Hall of Fame coach and one Hall of Fame player. How many of these leaders of the Bills can you name?
Clue: Years Active
0/22
5:00
In the history of the Buffalo Bills, a rusher has put up 1000 or more yards in a NFL season 29 times. Can you name these 13 Buffalo running backs?
Clue: Number of yards - year
0/29
3:00
