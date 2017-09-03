Report: Bills surprisingly cut RB Jonathan Williams

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/3/17

Running back Jonathan Williams has been cut by the Buffalo Bills after meek rookie 2016 campaign. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have made their fair share of puzzling moves of late, the most recent being they released Jonathan Williams, per a report.

It’s a very surprising move. Williams was drafted last year out of Arkansas and appeared to be a promising talent. He rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

At one point, Williams was in some trouble when he was arrested for DUI. However, he was ultimately cleared of charges, avoided any legal ramifications whatsoever and was not suspended by the NFL.

This release also reportedly has nothing to do with any injury or upcoming suspension that has yet to be announced.

It’s unclear just what Buffalo is thinking here. Williams was the team’s second-best running back after Mike Gillislee landed in New England this offseason. Suddenly, an offense that was already in a heap of trouble lost another talented player.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Buffalo Bills
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Buffalo Bills
Posted January 18, 2017  |  Total tries: 337  |  Average Score: 7.1 out of 22  (32%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

With the start of the 2017 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills will begin with a new head coach, their 20th in franchise history which includes one Hall of Fame coach and one Hall of Fame player. How many of these leaders of the Bills can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/22
Time:
5:00
1960–1961
Buster Ramsey
1962–1965
Lou Saban
1966–1968
Joe Collier
1968
Harvey Johnson
1969–1970
John Rauch
1971
Harvey Johnson
1972–1976
Lou Saban
1976–1977
Jim Ringo
1978–1982
Chuck Knox
1983–1985
Kay Stephenson
1985–1986
Hank Bullough
1986–1997
Marv Levy
1998–2000
Wade Phillips
2001–2003
Gregg Williams
2004–2005
Mike Mularkey
2006–2009
Dick Jauron
2009
Perry Fewell
2010–2012
Chan Gailey
2013–2014
Doug Marrone
2015–2016
Rex Ryan
2016
Anthony Lynn
2017–
Sean McDermott
QUIZ: Name every Buffalo Bills 1000 yard rusher in franchise history
Updated January 4, 2017  |  Total tries: 1678  |  Average Score: 16.9 out of 29  (58%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

In the history of the Buffalo Bills, a rusher has put up 1000 or more yards in a NFL season 29 times. Can you name these 13 Buffalo running backs?

Clue: Number of yards - year

Score:
0/29
Time:
3:00
2,003 - 1973
O.J. Simpson
1,817 - 1975
O.J. Simpson
1,503 - 1976
O.J. Simpson
1,487 - 1992
Thurman Thomas
1,438 - 2002
Travis Henry
1,407 - 1991
Thurman Thomas
1,356 - 2003
Travis Henry
1,315 - 1993
Thurman Thomas
1,297 - 1990
Thurman Thomas
1,267 - 2016
LeSean McCoy
1,251 - 1972
O.J. Simpson
1,247 - 2005
Willis McGahee
1,244 - 2012
C.J. Spiller
1,244 - 1989
Thurman Thomas
1,185 - 1980
Joe Cribbs
1,131 - 1983
Joe Cribbs
1,128 - 2004
Willis McGahee
1,125 - 1974
O.J. Simpson
1,124 - 1998
Antowain Smith
1,115 - 2007
Marshawn Lynch
1,100 - 1984
Greg Bell
1,097 - 1981
Joe Cribbs
1,096 - 1962
Cookie Gilchrist
1,093 - 1994
Thurman Thomas
1,062 - 2009
Fred Jackson
1,060 - 1978
Terry Miller
1,036 - 2008
Marshawn Lynch
1,033 - 1996
Thurman Thomas
1,005 - 1995
Thurman Thomas
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: Cowboys taking NFLPA's side in Ezekiel Elliott lawsuit

Report: Bama loses starting LB for season with torn biceps

Redskins place Su'a Cravens on non-football exempt list

Elliott impregnated ex-GF, believes she tried to trap him

Chiefs GM: Alex Smith 'so far ahead' of Mahomes mentally

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

LaVar Ball: LaMelo will have own shoe even if it costs him college eligibility

Durant has funny response to getting called a 'snake' by fans

USC blind long snapper Jake Olson snaps on extra point

Brock Osweiler to sign with Broncos

Lil B threatens Lonzo Ball with Based God Curse for dissing Nas

Georgia QB Jacob Eason forced out with left knee injury

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Who won the US Open the year you were born?

MORE STORIES >>
Bills News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.