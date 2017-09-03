Report: Bills surprisingly cut RB Jonathan Williams

It’s a very surprising move. Williams was drafted last year out of Arkansas and appeared to be a promising talent. He rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

At one point, Williams was in some trouble when he was arrested for DUI. However, he was ultimately cleared of charges, avoided any legal ramifications whatsoever and was not suspended by the NFL.

This release also reportedly has nothing to do with any injury or upcoming suspension that has yet to be announced.