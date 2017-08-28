Report: Bills trade LB Reggie Ragland to the Chiefs

Ragland, 23, missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL during camp. He then seemed to fall out of favor under first-year Bills head coach Sean McDermott this summer.

By receiving a future fourth-round pick, it’s apparent that Buffalo was potentially looking at releasing Ragland altogether if a trade was not worked out. It’s an amazing realization to come to, especially considering the team spent a top-41 pick on him just over a calendar year ago.

With aging veteran Derrick Johnson holding down one of the inside linebacker spots in Kansas City, it’s possible the Chiefs could groom Ragland to replace him. For now, he adds depth at linebacker for the defending AFC West champions.