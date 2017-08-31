Report: Broncos expected to move on from Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/31/17

The veteran safety could be on the move despite strong play for the team since 2014. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There were rumors circulating earlier in the week that the Denver Broncos might be dangling three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward as trade bait.

It’s somewhat surprising considering how well he has performed as a strong safety for the team since signing as a free agent prior to the 2014 season.

Now comes this report from Mike Klis of NBC Denver indicating that the Broncos will release Ward if they are unable able to find a trade partner for the veteran.

“No, Von Miller, it’s not fake news. The Broncos are expected to part ways, preferably through trade, with strong safety T.J. Ward by 2 p.m. Saturday,” Klis reported Thursday.

Klis went on to note that several Broncos players are not happy with this decision. Though, it does appear a younger and cheaper Justin Simmons is prepared to take over the starting job.

After missing the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, it remains to be seen if there will be a market for Ward on the trade block. But given that he’s still only 30 years old and performing at a high level, some team will pick him up should he be released.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

