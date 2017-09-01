Cardinals reportedly cut former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/1/17

Aug 12, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson (23) looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium.  Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals, who re-signed former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson not long ago, have reportedly released the speedy running back.

Johnson set the NFL world on fire as a youngster with the Tennessee Titans back in 2009. He had a very nice rookie season in 2008 but busted out with a 2,006-yard sophomore season that also included 14 rushing scores and a long run of 91 yards.

He ended up posting six straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons with the Titans before signing a three-year deal with the New York Jets in 2014. That’s when his career took a turn for the worst. He only 663 yards that year before being released following that disappointing campaign.

Johnson signed a one-year deal in 2015 with Arizona and did a nice job, rushing for 814 yards and four touchdowns. He then was barely utilized last year as David Johnson became one of the premier running backs in the NFL. Once he was signed as a free agent again this summer, we speculated he might not make it onto the final roster. That proved to be the case, as he simply isn’t the same running back he used to be.

It wouldn’t be shocking if Johnson landed on another roster for the 2017 season. But nobody should expect any more big campaigns out of CJ2K.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Arizona Cardinals
