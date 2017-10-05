Report: Casino company to discuss naming rights to Arizona Cardinals’ stadium

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 5/10/17

A general view of University Of Phoenix Stadium prior to the CFP National Championship between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide in January 2016. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals may soon have a new naming rights holder, and it’s one that may make the NFL a bit uneasy.

According to the Phoenix Business Journal via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Gila River Gaming Enterprises, a company that operates four casinos in the state, will meet with the Cardinals to discuss purchasing the naming rights to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

While a deal is far from being done and may never happen, it has not been outright rejected by the team or the league.

This is noteworthy due to the NFL’s long-standing opposition to gambling. The league continues to enforce its anti-gambling rules on players, but this, along with the Oakland Raiders’ eventual move to Las Vegas, may be the beginning of a thaw.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Arizona CardinalsOakland Raiders
