Report: Chiefs explored possible trades after Spencer Ware injury

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/7/17

Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) is taken off the field with an injury during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs lost starting running back Spencer Ware for the season due to an injury suffered the exhibition slate. While the team has shown outward faith in rookie third-round selection Kareem Hunt to pick up the slack, the Chiefs apparently looked to the trade market to acquire another running back.

A trade is something the Chiefs might actually want to consider after Hunt fumbled on his first NFL rush attempt Thursday night against the New England Patriots. This came after the talented young running back never lost a fumble during his four-year career with Toledo.

Earlier on Thursday, Kansas City released veteran C.J. Spiller. This limited the team to two active running backs on Thursday -- Hunt and veteran Charcandrick West.

This is a situation that we will want to pay attention to heading into the weekend. Maybe the Chiefs go back to the trade market for an upgrade at this position.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Kansas City ChiefsNew England Patriots
