Report: Chiefs explored possible trades after Spencer Ware injury

A trade is something the Chiefs might actually want to consider after Hunt fumbled on his first NFL rush attempt Thursday night against the New England Patriots. This came after the talented young running back never lost a fumble during his four-year career with Toledo.

Earlier on Thursday, Kansas City released veteran C.J. Spiller. This limited the team to two active running backs on Thursday -- Hunt and veteran Charcandrick West.

This is a situation that we will want to pay attention to heading into the weekend. Maybe the Chiefs go back to the trade market for an upgrade at this position.