Report: Chip Kelly still in the mix for 49ers

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By David Kenyon  |  Last updated 1/13/16

Chip Kelly reportedly still in the mix for the 49ers' vacant head coaching position. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chip Kelly is still looking for a new coaching home, and the San Francisco 49ers are still on the table.

John Middlekauf of 95.7 The Game reports Kelly remains a possibility to replace departed head coach Jim Tomsula, who was fired after a 5-11 season.

Kelly should be among the leading candidates for San Francisco because the suspected preferred options are no longer on the table.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is staying with the franchise, and Hue Jackson is set to lead the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 49ers have interviewed Buffalo Bills assistant head coach Anthony Lynn, Browns offensive coordinator John DeFlilippo and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. Granted, Koetter is considered the No. 1 choice to succeed Lovie Smith in Tampa.

Along with Tom Coughlin, Kelly is a massive name on the open market. The former Philadelphia Eagles coach is an intriguing choice since his offensive scheme suits a mobile quarterback like Colin Kaepernick.

The Tennessee Titans could also take a run at Kelly to pair him with Marcus Mariota, who played college football at Oregon under Kelly. To this point, though, the Titans haven’t pursued him.

Consequently, the 49ers need not rush into signing Kelly. He might not find a new NFL position before Coughlin makes his decision. San Francisco would be wise to at least consider Kelly a backup plan.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

