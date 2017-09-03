Report: Colts claim RB Matt Jones off waivers from Redskins

A former starter for the Redskins, Jones fell out of favor big time last season. He was benched seven games into the year for then rookie Rob Kelley. It led to speculation that the Redskins would move on from the former Florida standout. That happened on Saturday with the team waiving Jones.

Jones now heads to Indianapolis with a real chance to make an impact. While Gore still remains ultra productive, he is 34 years old and likely in the twilight of his career. It also helps Jones that the Colts had no one of real substance behind the NFL’s longest-tenured running back.

Jones, 24, has put up 1,327 total yards in 20 career games. He was a third-round pick back in the 2015 NFL Draft.