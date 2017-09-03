Report: Colts claim RB Matt Jones off waivers from Redskins

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/3/17

The Washington Redskins waived running back Matt Jones, only for the Colts to claim him. Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Gore has a new backup running back. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have claimed Matt Jones off waivers from the Washington Redskins.

A former starter for the Redskins, Jones fell out of favor big time last season. He was benched seven games into the year for then rookie Rob Kelley. It led to speculation that the Redskins would move on from the former Florida standout. That happened on Saturday with the team waiving Jones.

Jones now heads to Indianapolis with a real chance to make an impact. While Gore still remains ultra productive, he is 34 years old and likely in the twilight of his career. It also helps Jones that the Colts had no one of real substance behind the NFL’s longest-tenured running back.

Jones, 24, has put up 1,327 total yards in 20 career games. He was a third-round pick back in the 2015 NFL Draft.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

QUIZ: NFL RBs who have posted 1,000+ yard rushing seasons since 2000
Updated January 9, 2017  |  Total tries: 3417  |  Average Score: 48.8 out of 107  (46%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

As of the end of the 2015 NFL season, 107 different running backs have posted at least one season with 1,000+ yards rushing.

How many can you name?

Clue: Team-Number of times accomplishing this feat

Score:
0/107
Time:
16:00
SFO/IND - 9
Frank Gore
STL - 8
Steven Jackson
SDG - 8
LaDainian Tomlinson
BAL - 7
Jamal Lewis
MIN - 7
Adrian Peterson
NYG - 6
Tiki Barber
GNB - 6
Ahman Green
IND - 6
Edgerrin James
TEN - 6
Chris Johnson
SEA - 6
Marshawn Lynch
DEN/WAS - 6
Clinton Portis
JAX - 6
Fred Taylor
SEA - 5
Shaun Alexander
KAN - 5
Jamaal Charles
CHI - 5
Matt Forte
CHI/NYJ - 5
Thomas Jones
NYJ - 5
Curtis Martin
PHI/BUF - 5
LeSean McCoy
MIA - 5
Ricky Williams
CIN/NWE - 4
Corey Dillon
ATL - 4
Warrick Dunn
HOU - 4
Arian Foster
NOR - 4
Deuce McAllister
BUF/BAL/DEN - 4
Willis McGahee
BAL - 4
Ray Rice
CIN - 3
Cedric Benson
WAS/CAR - 3
Stephen Davis
TEN - 3
Eddie George
BUF - 3
Travis Henry
KAN - 3
Priest Holmes
CIN - 3
Rudi Johnson
JAX - 3
Maurice Jones-Drew
WAS - 3
Alfred Morris
DAL/TEN - 3
DeMarco Murray
PIT - 3
Willie Parker
ATL - 3
Michael Turner
IND - 2
Joseph Addai
DEN - 2
Mike Anderson
PIT - 2
Le'Veon Bell
PIT - 2
Jerome Bettis
TAM/NWE - 2
LeGarrette Blount
NYG - 2
Ahmad Bradshaw
MIA/DET - 2
Reggie Bush
DEN/CLE - 2
Reuben Droughns
STL - 2
Marshall Faulk
ATL - 2
Devonta Freeman
GNB - 2
Ryan Grant
NWE/CIN - 2
BenJarvus Green-Ellis
NYJ - 2
Shonn Greene
NYG - 2
Brandon Jacobs
KAN - 2
Larry Johnson
GNB - 2
Eddie Lacy
TAM - 2
Doug Martin
SDG - 2
Ryan Mathews
OAK/DAL - 2
Darren McFadden
PIT - 2
Rashard Mendenhall
MIA/HOU - 2
Lamar Miller
DAL - 2
Emmitt Smith
DET - 2
James Stewart
CHI - 2
Anthony Thomas
PHI - 2
Brian Westbrook
CAR - 2
DeAngelo Williams
HOU - 2
Domanick Williams
MIA - 1
Jay Ajayi
CHI - 1
James Allen
ATL - 1
Jamal Anderson
SFO - 1
Kevan Barlow
DEN - 1
Tatum Bell
MIN - 1
Michael Bennett
WAS - 1
Ladell Betts
TEN - 1
Chris Brown
MIA - 1
Ronnie Brown
DAL - 1
Ezekiel Elliott
OAK - 1
Justin Fargas
BAL - 1
Justin Forsett
SFO - 1
Charlie Garner
STL - 1
Todd Gurley
SFO - 1
Garrison Hearst
CIN - 1
Jeremy Hill
CLE - 1
Peyton Hillis
CHI - 1
Jordan Howard
NOR - 1
Mark Ingram
NYJ - 1
Chris Ivory
BUF - 1
Fred Jackson
ARI - 1
David Johnson
DAL - 1
Julius Jones
DET - 1
Kevin Jones
OAK - 1
LaMont Jordan
DEN - 1
Knowshon Moreno
OAK - 1
Latavius Murray
IND - 1
Dominic Rhodes
NWE - 1
Stevan Ridley
HOU - 1
Steve Slaton
NWE - 1
Antowain Smith
MIA - 1
Lamar Smith
MIN - 1
Robert Smith
BUF - 1
C.J. Spiller
PHI - 1
Duce Staley
CAR - 1
Jonathan Stewart
MIN - 1
Chester Taylor
ATL - 1
Michael Vick
NYG - 1
Derrick Ward
SEA - 1
Ricky Watters
ARI - 1
Beanie Wells
OAK - 1
Tyrone Wheatley
TEN -1
LenDale White
TAM - 1
Cadillac Williams
