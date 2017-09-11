Report: Watson expected to be named Texans’ starter for Week 2

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/11/17

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans tried to take it slow with Deshaun Watson, but Tom Savage’s play on Sunday inspired head coach Bill O’Brien to give the rookie quarterback his shot just halfway through the first game of the regular season. Did Watson do enough to earn the job going forward?

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Watson is expected to be named the starter for Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With only three days to recover before Week 1, Wilson noted that health will be a factor in O’Brien’s decision, as Watson took some hits in Houston’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared to be limping after the game.

O’Brien said Sunday that the offensive line was more of an issue than Savage’s play, and milestones like the one Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell set prove that to be true. However, the coach must have felt that Savage shared at least some of the blame, otherwise he would not have gone to Watson so quickly.

Watson started out hot after taking over but ended up completing just 12 of 23 passes for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Despite that, the leash could not have been shorter for Savage. The Texans were clearly looking for a reason to put their first-round pick on the field.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Deshaun Watson
TEAMS: Houston Texans
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Jaguars' home opener up in air due to Hurricane Irma

Dolphins owner: NFL denied request to move game from London to Miami

NFL appeals court decision that allows Elliott to keep playing

Report: Watson expected to be named Texans’ starter for Week 2

Eight people shot and killed at Cowboys watch party in Texas

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Carroll disagrees with Lane ejection: I didn't see a punch

Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 1 NFL action

Ben McAdoo: Giants offense was 'very disappointing'

Francisco Lindor homers using teammate's bat

Kevin Sumlin to take legal action against sender of threatening letter

Indians OF Bradley Zimmer has broken bone in hand

MORE STORIES >>

Getaway Day: As season rounds third, a shift in both the NL and AL races

Key injuries following NFL Week 1

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

MORE STORIES >>
Texans News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Key injuries following NFL Week 1

Sports & Politics Intersect: Michael Bennett faces what he protests against

Can the Brewers stay in the fight to finish?

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.