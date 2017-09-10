Report: Eagles targeting Tom Coughlin as head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly setting their sights on Tom Coughlin to become the next head coach of the franchise.

Eagles now have turned their attention to former Giants HC Tom Coughlin, per sources. Yet, there are issues for two sides to work through. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2016

Philadelphia was reportedly hot for Ben McAdoo, but he was promoted from within to replace Coughlin with the New York Giants.

One wonders what “issues” there are to be worked through, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter points to. Likely they center around compensation and whether or not Coughlin will be able completely revamp the franchise’s coaching staff as he pleases.

Remember, one of the early interviews for the job was with team running back coach Duce Staley. Obviously the team likes him and would be loath to lose him.

Coughlin represents the most stable option for the organization after three tumultuous years under Chip Kelly.

He is certainly not the ideal long-term candidate, considering he’ll be 70 when the 2016 NFL season begins. However, the former Giants coach brings over three decades of pro coaching experience to the table and will immediately command the respect of the locker room.

That, apparently, was something that was missing during Kelly’s tenure.