Report: Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing expected to last through Thursday

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the bench during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium.  Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing is expected to be a lengthy process.

Elliott’s hearing for the appeal of his six-game suspension began on Tuesday and lasted nearly 10 hours, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the hearing is expected to last through Thursday.

Elliott was suspended six games by the league for a violation of the personal conduct policy. He was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend multiple times during a short span last July before the two broke up. Police investigated but authorities in Ohio declined to press charges against the Dallas Cowboys running back. They cited issues with the accuser’s credibility as the reason why. The NFL still conducted its own investigation and decided based off their information that Elliott deserved a suspension.

If Elliott loses his appeal — which his camp apparently is expecting to happen — they will likely file a lawsuit against the NFL.

PLAYERS: Ezekiel Elliott
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
