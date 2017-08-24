Jaguars to start Chad Henne in favor of Blake Bortles

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne (7) throws a pass during warmups before an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field.  Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars may very well be in the process of benching struggling quarterback Blake Bortles. According to multiple media reports, the team will start veteran journeyman Chad Henne Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

Following Bortles’ struggles last week, the Jaguars announced that there would be an open competition between Bortles and Henne for the starting job.

Now that Bortles has been benched for the all-important third preseason game, it’s becoming readily apparent that Henne is favored to head into the regular season as the team’s starter.

Bortles has been so bad this summer that at least one Jaguars player has shown outward frustration with him.

There’s most definitely a scenario in play here that suggests Jacksonville will give Bortles the Robert Griffin III treatment. The team did pick up the massive $19 million option on his contract for next season. But that’s guaranteed for injury only, meaning Jacksonville may just decide to bench him altogether this season.

It will be interesting to see what happens Thursday evening against the Panthers.

