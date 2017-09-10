Report: Jaguars WR Allen Robinson suffers significant knee injury

This is not the way Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson wanted to start his contract season. Sure his Jaguars blew out the Houston Texans in an impressive manner on Sunday, but Robinson was not a part of it.

The former Pro Bowl receiver suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play following his first reception of the game in the first quarter. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon.

Now comes this report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicating that Robinson did indeed suffered what’s being considered a “significant” knee injury.