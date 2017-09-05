Report: Jets sign WR Jeremy Kerley

The New York Jets, needing help at wide receiver, have reportedly signed free agent Jeremy Kerley. The veteran was recently surprisingly released by the San Francisco 49ers after signing a three-year contract this spring.
Former 49ers WR Jeremy Kerley signing Jets on one-year deal, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2017
Kerley is coming off a 2016 season in which he caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll rejoin the Jets after spending one year in San Francisco. He was drafted by New York in the fifth round out of TCU in 2011 and spent five years with Gang Green before signing with San Francisco prior to the 2016 season.
Throughout his career, Kerley has caught 246 passes for 2,892 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s the most experienced receiver on the Jets now and should see a nice bit of work in their offense this coming season as a slot specialist.
TEAMS: San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets
