Report: Jets sign WR Jeremy Kerley

Kerley is coming off a 2016 season in which he caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll rejoin the Jets after spending one year in San Francisco. He was drafted by New York in the fifth round out of TCU in 2011 and spent five years with Gang Green before signing with San Francisco prior to the 2016 season.

Throughout his career, Kerley has caught 246 passes for 2,892 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s the most experienced receiver on the Jets now and should see a nice bit of work in their offense this coming season as a slot specialist.