Report: Lions trade former first-rounder Laken Tomlinson to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing their massive roster overhaul following last year’s two-win performance.
According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have guard Laken Tomlinson from the Detroit Lions.
Lions are trading OL Laken Tomlinson to the 49ers, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Niners get a former first-round pick.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2017
Tomlinson, 25, was a first-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He’s started 24 games in his first two NFL seasons, showing himself to be a pedestrian starting offensive lineman during that span.
For the 49ers, it’s all about adding depth along an offensive line that seems to be much improved from last season. Tomlinson will ultimately slide in as the team’s starting right guard next to a Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle in the form of Trent Brown. It’s the one position that wasn’t settled along San Francisco’s offensive line.
Tomlinson was made expendable when Detroit signed former Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang during the offseason. The Lions have reportedly acquired a 2019 fifth-round pick for the third-year offensive lineman.
