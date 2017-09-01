Report: Mike Shanahan ‘strongly in the mix’ for 49ers job

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly still interested in Mike Shanahan as a potential head coach.

With Hue Jackson having officially signed with the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Dianna Marie Russini reports that Shanahan is back near the top of the list for the 49ers.

Mike Shanahan strongly back in the mix with the 49ers. Looks like they are closing in on a decision per sources. #49ers — Dianna Marie Russini (@diannaESPN) January 13, 2016

Jason Cole of Bleacher Report added that the 49ers like Shanahan because of his “discipline” and connection to the Bill Walsh era. Shanahan was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator from 1992 to 1994 and went off to coach the Denver Broncos after the Niners won the Super Bowl in 1994.

Chip Kelly and Tom Coughlin have also been linked to the 49ers job, though there have been reports that indicate Kelly is unlikely to find work as a head coach in the NFL right away.

Shanahan last coached with the Washington Redskins in 2013. He had success with Robert Griffin III in RG3’s rookie season, which could be appealing to the 49ers — assuming a certain quarterback hasn’t played his last down in San Francisco.