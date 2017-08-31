Report: NFL has video of Jarvis Landry alleged DV incident

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Aug 4, 2017; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit:  Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported in early August that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was under investigation by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for battery.

Nothing else has really come from this other than indications that the situation involved Landry and his girlfriend.

Now comes this report from Andy Slater of WINZ that not only is the NFL investigating the alleged domestic violence incident, it has video evidence.

“An NFL spokesman confirmed that Landry is being looked at under the league’s personal conduct policy,” Slater reported. “According to sources, the league is in possession of video from the alleged incident.”

The interesting turn of events from an on-field perspective is that reports came out earlier this week that the Dolphins were in fact potentially looking at trading Landry. And while the team has since denied he’s on the block, it’s most definitely intriguing timing.

Landry, 24, has put up 204 receptions for nearly 2,300 yards over the past two seasons. He’s an important cog for the Dolphins on offense. Though, this recent report suggests that Landry has more to worry about that simply playing football.

Report: NFL has video of Jarvis Landry alleged DV incident

