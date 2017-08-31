Report: NFL investigator recommended no suspension for Elliott

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium.  Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One NFL investigator who interviewed Ezekiel Elliott’s ex-girlfriend recommended no suspension for the Dallas Cowboys running back, according to a report.

Elliott’s hearing for the appeal of his six-game suspension by the NFL was heard Tuesday-Thursday this week. Elliott was suspended under the league’s personal conduct policy after the league conducted a year-long investigation into allegations that he physically abused his ex-girlfriend multiple times last July.

All throughout the period leading up to the announcement of Elliott’s fate, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence that Elliott would be fine. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill, that’s because Jones apparently was told there would be no suspension. Further, Hill reports that one NFL investigator recommended no suspension for Elliott.

From Hill’s report:

Roberts recommended no suspension for Elliott following her interviews with Thompson during the investigation _ a fact Roberts testified to during the appeals hearing with Henderson, according to a source.

Roberts’ recommendation of no discipline is the main reason Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed so much confidence until the NFL announced the suspension on Aug. 11.

Jones was told by a top NFL executive that there would be no suspension, according to a source.

That’s why Jones was reported to have been furious with the suspension.

Elliott was never criminally charged in the matter because Ohio authorities found issues with ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson’s credibility.

What could be worse for the NFL is that the investigator’s recommendation reportedly never made it into the league’s final report on the incident. The investigator who recommended no suspension also was not part of a meeting where Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed Elliott’s punishment. She was said to have been barred from the meeting by another league investigator.

Those hearing the appeal are reportedly being pressured into making a decision on the running back’s appeal by the beginning of next week that way there will be a resolution to the case before the start of the NFL season. Reports now say there is a chance Elliott’s suspension could be reduced. His legal team is prepared for a lawsuit if there is no suspension reduction.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ezekiel Elliott
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name each Dallas Cowboys statistical leader
Updated January 12, 2017  |  Total tries: 5918  |  Average Score: 4.0 out of 7  (57%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Can you name each career leader for the Dallas Cowboys in the following categories? Stats are updated through the 2016 NFL season.

Clue: Stat category-stat total

Score:
0/7
Time:
3:00
Pass yds 34,183
Tony Romo
Rush yds 17,162
Emmitt Smith
Rec yds 11,904
Michael Irvin
Sacks 117
DeMarcus Ware
Interceptions 52
Mel Renfro
Coaching wins 250
Tom Landry
Games played 224
Ed 'Too Tall' Jones
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: NFL investigator recommended no suspension for Elliott

DeAndre Hopkins gets five-year extension, major guarantee

Two cities offer to host Texans for regular season opener

Jim McElwain: Malik Zaire will play in Florida's opener

Report: Frank Jackson will undergo surgery after breaking foot

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Angels reportedly trying to acquire Brandon Phillips

Kevin Durant challenges fan to a face-to-face NBA debate

Report: Broncos expected to move on from Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

Ranking all 32 NFL offenses heading into the 2017 season

Report: Angels close to acquiring Justin Upton from Tigers

Report: Johnny Manziel remains in talks with CFL team

MORE STORIES >>

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

MORE STORIES >>
Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.