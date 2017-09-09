Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to be game-time decision in Week 1

Beckham Jr. is trying to overcome a sprained ankle that he suffered during the preseason on a scary play that appeared to be worse than it actually was (watch here).

He’s been working tirelessly to get himself ready to play, and if you believe Dez Bryant, who spoke with OBJ earlier this week, the receiver is going to play.

Dallas and New York are playing Sunday night in prime time. That means Beckham Jr. will have a little bit longer than most players Sunday to get himself right. The Giants will need him if they have any hope of repeating last year’s feat of beating the ‘Boys twice. Last year he caught eight passes for 167 yards and one touchdown in those two wins.