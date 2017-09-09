Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to be game-time decision in Week 1

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/9/17

The Giants are waiting to decide Beckham's status. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants might have Odell Beckham Jr. in the starting lineup for their Week 1 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Or they might not.

As reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, OBJ is going to be a game-time decision.

Beckham Jr. is trying to overcome a sprained ankle that he suffered during the preseason on a scary play that appeared to be worse than it actually was (watch here).

He’s been working tirelessly to get himself ready to play, and if you believe Dez Bryant, who spoke with OBJ earlier this week, the receiver is going to play.

Dallas and New York are playing Sunday night in prime time. That means Beckham Jr. will have a little bit longer than most players Sunday to get himself right. The Giants will need him if they have any hope of repeating last year’s feat of beating the ‘Boys twice. Last year he caught eight passes for 167 yards and one touchdown in those two wins.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Odell Beckham Jr.
TEAMS: New York GiantsDallas Cowboys
