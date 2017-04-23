Report: Packers coaches upset with GM Ted Thompson

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 4/23/17

The Packers are reportedly not thrilled with Ted Thompson. Mark Hoffman/via USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were more active in free agency this offseason than in the past. The team added two tight ends in Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks for Aaron Rodgers to toss the rock to.

Though, Green Bay also lost a ton of veterans from last season’s NFC North championship roster. That includes the likes of Julius Peppers, Datone Jones and Micah Hyde on the defensive side of the ball. It also includes offensive linemen J.C. Tretter and T.J. Lang.

It now looks like Packers coaches are not happy with general manager Ted Thompson after the team lost Lang to the division-rival Detroit Lions in free agency.

According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, coaches were incensed that the team let Lang, a former Pro Bowl performer, leave.

“Lang had been talking to James Campen, his position coach for all eight seasons, throughout the process. You’ll be subjected to all that “next man up” happy talk for months to come,” McGinn reported. “The truth is that the Packers’ coaches were incensed, and no doubt some of the players were, too.”

More than that, it looks like the Packers made no real legitimate offer to their long-time guard.

“Eventually, the Packers made an embarrassingly low offer laden with injury clauses protecting the club. As expected, Lang was more than a little offended,” McGinn continued.

This has been the Packers’ MO during Thompson’s 12-year tenure as the team’s general manager. Simply put, they have been cheap when it comes to retaining their own free agents. That has led to somewhat of a talent vacuum for a team that is seeing its championship window close rapidly with Rodgers under center.

The Lang situation appears to be the latest example of this. Though, it doesn’t seem to be business as usual for either the front office or the coaching staff. In reality, Thompson must ace this week’s draft if he’s going to regain the trust of those tasked with leading the team on Sundays this upcoming season.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ted Thompson
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Patrick Beverley criticizes NBA for not protecting players

Report: At least four teams looking to trade out of top 10

Bill Parcells on Tony Romo: ‘I was glad he retired’

Report: Garoppolo remains 'long shot' to be traded

Report: Packers coaches upset with GM Ted Thompson

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Rondo fined $25K for attempting to trip Crowder

Logan Morrison curses out umpire CB Bucknor mid at-bat

Raptors jab Bucks on Twitter after Game 4 victory

Report: NBA GMs not hesitant to draft Lonzo Ball due to father LaVar

DeShone Kizer changes course, stands by Tom Brady-Cam Newton quote

Nick Saban doesn't offer much praise of team for 'adequate' spring game

MORE STORIES >>

The 'It's not good to play the King' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: David Fizdale and the Grizzlies won't go down quietly

Three Up, Three Down: Home run hitters are heating up

The 'Even the Browns can't mess this one up' quiz

25 times Mother Nature disrupted sports

In some ways, Dan Rooney was just another NFL owner

Box Score 4/20: When Westbrook isn't enough

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '♫Happy Birthday Simpsons. Simpsons, it's your birthday♫' quiz

White House championship visits over the years

Biggest needs in the draft for every NFL team

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Packers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'It's not good to play the King' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Home run hitters are heating up

The 'Even the Browns can't mess this one up' quiz

In some ways, Dan Rooney was just another NFL owner

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '♫Happy Birthday Simpsons. Simpsons, it's your birthday♫' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)