Report: Packers sign G Lane Taylor to three-year extension

Taking care of one of their own prior to the start of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly signed guard Lane Taylor to a three-year extension. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $16.5 million.
#Packers sign G Lane Taylor to 3-yr extension for $16.5M, source said. $5M signing bonus. $7.8M total in 2017. Nice for an underrated player
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2017
A former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, Taylor started all 16 games at left guard for the Packers last season. It was the 27-year-old offensive lineman’s first season as a full-time starter.
With Taylor set to become a free agent following the 2017 season, it was a move Green Bay simply needed to make. The team lost long-time guard T.J. Lang to the division-rival Detroit Lions in the offseason. It simply could not afford losing another starter on the interior of the offensive line.
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers
|
|
Packers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.