Report: Packers sign G Lane Taylor to three-year extension

A former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, Taylor started all 16 games at left guard for the Packers last season. It was the 27-year-old offensive lineman’s first season as a full-time starter.

With Taylor set to become a free agent following the 2017 season, it was a move Green Bay simply needed to make. The team lost long-time guard T.J. Lang to the division-rival Detroit Lions in the offseason. It simply could not afford losing another starter on the interior of the offensive line.