Patriots trade Jacoby Brissett to Colts for Phillip Dorsett

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/2/17

Aug 10, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Gillette Stadium.  David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have been incredibly active making trades this summer, and they’ve pulled off another big one. According to Field Yates of ESPN, New England landed Indianapolis Colts receiver Phillip Dorsett in exchange for third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

This is a one-sided deal.

The Patriots needed another receiver following the loss of Julian Edelman to an ACL injury. They weren’t going to keep Brissett anyway, if you believe recent reports. So they added another deep threat for a relative box of peanuts.

While Dorsett was a guy on the outs in Indianapolis, he’s been a very effective deep threat when he’s gotten chances to make plays. Since being drafted in the first round two years ago, he’s caught 51 passes for 753 yards (14.8 yards per catch) with three touchdowns.

The Colts might have made this deal because Andrew Luck is nowhere near ready to start. He’s not going to start the season on the PUP list, but owner Jim Irsay recently conceded he’s a long shot to play in Week 1. On top of that, head coach Chuck Pagano has said he has not yet seen Luck throw a football since offseason shoulder surgery on his throwing arm.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Scott Tolzien has been awful this preseason, and Indy’s offense is looking like it will sputter coming out of the gate in 2017.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jacoby BrissettPhillip Dorsett
TEAMS: New England PatriotsIndianapolis Colts
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every New England Patriots starting quarterback
Posted August 7, 2017  |  Total tries: 791  |  Average Score: 6.5 out of 19  (34%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Since joining the league and rebranding as the New England Patriots in 1970 shortly after their jump from the AFL (where they were previously the Boston Patriots), the Pats have started 19 different quarterbacks under center. How many can you name?

Score:
0/19
Time:
5:00
1971-75
Jim Plunkett
1975-90
Steve Grogan
1975
Neil Graff
1980-82
Matt Cavanaugh
1981
Tom Owen
1983-89
Tony Eason
1987-88
Tom Ramsey
1987
Bob Bleier
1987-89
Doug Flutie
1989-90
Marc Wilson
1990-92
Tommy Hodson
1991-92
Hugh Millen
1992, 1995, 1998
Scott Zolak
1993-2001
Drew Bledsoe
1993
Scott Secules
2001-
Tom Brady
2008
Matt Cassel
2016
Jimmy Garoppolo
2016
Jacoby Brissett
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Wilton Speight throws back-to-back pick-sixes against Florida

Brock Osweiler to sign with Broncos

Andrew Luck activated off PUP list after passing physical

Texas fans throw objects on field during loss to Maryland

Amar'e Stoudemire announces his retirement

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Mike Williams reportedly activated from Chargers' PUP list

Patriots trade Jacoby Brissett to Colts for Phillip Dorsett

Joe Flacco returns to practice for Ravens

Carlos Correa will return to Astros on Sunday

Clemson marching band trolls Ohio State hard with 31-0 formation during halftime

WATCH: Josh Allen magically escapes overwhelming pressure against Iowa

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Who won the US Open the year you were born?

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.