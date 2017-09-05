Report: Raiders concerned with Sebastian Janikowski's age, back

Sebastian Janikowski has only played for one team since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2000. That could change this season.
Janikowski is due $4 million in the final year of his current contract, and the Raiders reportedly would like him to take a pay cut. He has been unwilling to do so, which has the sides at odds, according to ESPN.
Janikowski did not play in the team’s last two preseason games because of a back injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Janikowski looked “awful” on Monday.
#Raiders worked out three kickers today, as K Sebastian Janikowski’s back continues to give him issues. Source said he looked “awful” today.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2017
#Raiders are concerned about Sebastian Janikowski’s back, with his age. He’s been slow to bounce back. Josh Lambo stood out among tryouts
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2017
The Raiders could decide to cut Janikowski and sign a new kicker entering the season. 1/17th of his salary is due Tuesday afternoon, which puts a soft deadline on things. There is a harder deadline coming this weekend when Janikowski’s full salary would become guaranteed if he is on the Raiders’ roster on Saturday.
The 39-year-old kicker made 82.9 percent of his field goal attempts last season. He was 25 of 26 on all attempts under 50 yards.
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
If you are a fantasy football savant or are just a fan of kickers, you might do well here. But if you don't fall into either of those categories, naming the top-scoring kicker from each NFL team’s 2016 roster could prove to be rather challenging. How many can you name in eight minutes?
Good luck!
CLUE: TEAM / POINTS SCORED
0/32
8:00
|
|
Raiders News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.