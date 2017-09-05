Report: Raiders concerned with Sebastian Janikowski's age, back

The Raiders are concerned that Janikowski may not physically be able to hold up. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Janikowski has only played for one team since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2000. That could change this season.

Janikowski is due $4 million in the final year of his current contract, and the Raiders reportedly would like him to take a pay cut. He has been unwilling to do so, which has the sides at odds, according to ESPN.

Janikowski did not play in the team’s last two preseason games because of a back injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Janikowski looked “awful” on Monday.

The Raiders could decide to cut Janikowski and sign a new kicker entering the season. 1/17th of his salary is due Tuesday afternoon, which puts a soft deadline on things. There is a harder deadline coming this weekend when Janikowski’s full salary would become guaranteed if he is on the Raiders’ roster on Saturday.

The 39-year-old kicker made 82.9 percent of his field goal attempts last season. He was 25 of 26 on all attempts under 50 yards.

PLAYERS: Sebastian Janikowski
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
23 SLIDES
Most overpaid NFL player at every position
QUIZ: Name the highest scoring kicker from the 2016 season for every NFL team
Updated June 16, 2017  |  Total tries: 559  |  Average Score: 9.1 out of 32  (28%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

If you are a fantasy football savant or are just a fan of kickers, you might do well here. But if you don't fall into either of those categories, naming the top-scoring kicker from each NFL team’s 2016 roster could prove to be rather challenging. How many can you name in eight minutes?

Good luck!

CLUE: TEAM / POINTS SCORED

Score:
0/32
Time:
8:00
ARI / 106
Chandler Catanzaro
ATL / 158
Matt Bryant
BAL / 141
Justin Tucker
BUF / 97
Dan Carpenter
CAR / 121
Graham Gano
CHI / 85
Connor Barth
CIN / 92
Mike Nugent
CLE / 80
Cody Parkey
DAL / 127
Dan Bailey
DEN / 119
Brandon McManus
DET / 124
Matt Prater
GB / 122
Mason Crosby
HOU / 127
Nick Novak
IND / 125
Adam Vinatieri
JAX / 110
Jason Myers
KC / 129
Cairo Santos
LAR / 80
Greg Zuerlein
MIA / 89
Andrew Franks
MIN / 56
Kai Forbath
NE / 127
Stephen Gostkowski
NO / 133
Wil Lutz
NYG / 50
Robbie Gould
NYJ / 105
Nick Folk
OAK / 124
Sebastian Janikowski
PHI / 135
Caleb Sturgis
PIT / 99
Chris Boswell
SD / 120
Josh Lambo
SF / 87
Phil Dawson
SEA / 128
Steven Hauschka
TB / 98
Roberto Aguayo
TEN / 105
Ryan Succop
WAS / 138
Dustin Hopkins
