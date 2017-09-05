Report: Raiders concerned with Sebastian Janikowski's age, back

Sebastian Janikowski has only played for one team since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2000. That could change this season.

Janikowski is due $4 million in the final year of his current contract, and the Raiders reportedly would like him to take a pay cut. He has been unwilling to do so, which has the sides at odds, according to ESPN.

Janikowski did not play in the team’s last two preseason games because of a back injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Janikowski looked “awful” on Monday.