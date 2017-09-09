Report: Raiders place Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve

Could we have seen the last of Sebastian Janikowski in an Oakland Raiders uniform?
The Raiders put their longtime kicker on injured reserve on Saturday due to a herniated disc that previously had him listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
Raiders placed K Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2017
Raiders also signed Giorgio Tavecchio off practice squad to kick, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2017
While this does come out of the blue a bit, the writing may have been on the wall. We heard earlier in the week that Janikowski’s back was a huge concern for the team, and he did not look good in practices. The kicker, who has been with the Raiders since they drafted him in 2000, could return if his injury heals well, having taken a pay cut this past week.
