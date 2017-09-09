Report: Raiders place Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/9/17

Janikowski won't be suiting up for the Raiders as long as he's dealing with injury concerns. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Could we have seen the last of Sebastian Janikowski in an Oakland Raiders uniform?

The Raiders put their longtime kicker on injured reserve on Saturday due to a herniated disc that previously had him listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

While this does come out of the blue a bit, the writing may have been on the wall. We heard earlier in the week that Janikowski’s back was a huge concern for the team, and he did not look good in practices. The kicker, who has been with the Raiders since they drafted him in 2000, could return if his injury heals well, having taken a pay cut this past week.

QUIZ: NFL kickers who have made 60+ yard field goals
Updated January 10, 2017  |  Total tries: 3339  |  Average Score: 3.7 out of 17  (21%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Thirteen NFL kickers have made field goals from 60 or more yards out. Two have accomplished the feat twice. How many can you name?

Clue: Distance of kick, Year, Teams

Score:
0/17
Time:
5:00
64 yds: 2013, DEN vs. TEN
Matt Prater
63 yds: 1970, NO vs. DET
Tom Dempsey
63 yds: 1998, DEN vs. JAX
Jason Elam
63 yds: 2011, OAK at DEN
Sebastian Janikowski
63 yds: 2012, SF at GB
David Akers
62 yds: 2006, TB vs. PHI
Matt Bryant
61 yds: 2009, OAK vs. CLE
Sebastian Janikowski
61 yds: 2012, ARI vs. BUF
Jay Feely
61 yds: 2013, BAL at DET
Justin Tucker
61 yds: 2015, STL at MIN
Greg Zuerlein
61 yds: 2016, NO vs. OAK
Wil Lutz
60 yds: 1984, CLE at CIN
Steve Cox
60 yds: 1991, NO vs. CHI
Morten Andersen
60 yds: 2006, TEN vs. IND
Rob Bironas
60 yds: 2010, MIA vs. CLE
Dan Carpenter
60 yds: 2012, STL vs. SEA
Greg Zuerlein
60 yds: 2016, ARI at BUF
Chandler Catanzaro
