Report: Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell might never play again

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/4/17

McDowell was the team's first pick in the NFL Draft this past spring. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have a first-round pick in April after making a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, they used their first pick of the draft (No. 35 overall) on Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, a very exciting prospect with freakish athleticism.

Unfortunately, McDowell suffered multiple injuries this offseason in an ATV accident. Shortly after he was injured in the accident, McDowell sent out a statement saying his injuries weren’t career-threatening, and he’s been able to join the team as he recovers. McDowell was placed on the non-football injury list as the Seahawks went into training camp.

However, despite what McDowell has stated about his injuries, there is some talk now that he is “really hurt” and might never play again.

Seattle has been pretty tight-lipped about how badly McDowell was hurt in the accident.

Whether as a short-term or long-term answer to this situation, the Seahawks have since made a trade with the New York Jets to acquire Sheldon Richardson. He fills the void that the Seahawks thought they filled when they drafted McDowell and comes in with just one year left on his contract.

The team will have to figure out how McDowell fits or does not fit into its long-term plans before free agency opens up next March.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Sheldon RichardsonMalik McDowell
TEAMS: New York JetsSeattle Seahawks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Blake Bortles no longer Jaguars captain

Pete Carroll on watching Jake Olson play: 'I couldn't stop crying'

Ex-German team coach sees resemblance between Lauri Markkanen, Dirk Nowitzki

Report: Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell might never play again

Report: Sebastian Janikowski not interested in taking pay cut, could get cut

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Indiana WR Nick Westbrook out for season with torn ACL

Vikings troll Terence Newman with amazing birthday cake

Report: Dwyane Wade interested in Heat, LA teams if bought out

Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott practicing 'until someone tells him not to'

TJ Ward blasts Broncos for way they went about releasing him

Report: Cavaliers already shopping pick acquired in Kyrie Irving trade

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.