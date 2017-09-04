Report: Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell might never play again

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have a first-round pick in April after making a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, they used their first pick of the draft (No. 35 overall) on Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, a very exciting prospect with freakish athleticism.
Unfortunately, McDowell suffered multiple injuries this offseason in an ATV accident. Shortly after he was injured in the accident, McDowell sent out a statement saying his injuries weren’t career-threatening, and he’s been able to join the team as he recovers. McDowell was placed on the non-football injury list as the Seahawks went into training camp.
However, despite what McDowell has stated about his injuries, there is some talk now that he is “really hurt” and might never play again.
"There is talk inside the league that #Seahawks draft pick Malik McDowell may never play again, he's really hurt" via Lombardi's Podcast
— Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) September 4, 2017
Seattle has been pretty tight-lipped about how badly McDowell was hurt in the accident.
Whether as a short-term or long-term answer to this situation, the Seahawks have since made a trade with the New York Jets to acquire Sheldon Richardson. He fills the void that the Seahawks thought they filled when they drafted McDowell and comes in with just one year left on his contract.
The team will have to figure out how McDowell fits or does not fit into its long-term plans before free agency opens up next March.
TEAMS: New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.