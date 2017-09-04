Report: Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell might never play again

Seattle has been pretty tight-lipped about how badly McDowell was hurt in the accident.

Whether as a short-term or long-term answer to this situation, the Seahawks have since made a trade with the New York Jets to acquire Sheldon Richardson. He fills the void that the Seahawks thought they filled when they drafted McDowell and comes in with just one year left on his contract.

The team will have to figure out how McDowell fits or does not fit into its long-term plans before free agency opens up next March.