Report: Sebastian Janikowski not interested in taking pay cut, could get cut

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski has reportedly been asked to take a pay cut, but the veteran has said no thank you, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Oakland has asked Janikowski, 39, to rework his contract, which calls for him to make $4 million this season, per a source familiar with the situation. Janikowski so far has declined. The issue could be resolved as soon as Tuesday, with Janikowski accepting a reworked deal or with Oakland moving on to a new kicker.”
Adding a bit more intrigue to all of this, the Raiders reportedly worked out three kickers on Monday as they were attempting to re-negotiate with Janikowski.
Source: 3 kickers that lost position battles over the weekend – Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo & Marshall Koehn – worked out for the Raiders today.
The late, great Al Davis famously selected Janikowski in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He’s played 17 seasons in the NFL, all with the Raiders. Janikowski has long had one of the league’s most powerful legs, and he has a career long of 63 yards.
However, in recent years the Polish-born kicker has seen his production decline. Last year he hit on just 82.9 percent of his kicks, which by today’s standard is below average.
