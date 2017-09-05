Report: Sebastian Janikowski not interested in taking pay cut, could get cut

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski has reportedly been asked to take a pay cut, but the veteran has said no thank you, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Oakland has asked Janikowski, 39, to rework his contract, which calls for him to make $4 million this season, per a source familiar with the situation. Janikowski so far has declined. The issue could be resolved as soon as Tuesday, with Janikowski accepting a reworked deal or with Oakland moving on to a new kicker.”

Adding a bit more intrigue to all of this, the Raiders reportedly worked out three kickers on Monday as they were attempting to re-negotiate with Janikowski.