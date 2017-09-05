Report: Sebastian Janikowski not interested in taking pay cut, could get cut

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/4/17

The long-time Raider could be released after 17 years in Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski has reportedly been asked to take a pay cut, but the veteran has said no thank you, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Oakland has asked Janikowski, 39, to rework his contract, which calls for him to make $4 million this season, per a source familiar with the situation. Janikowski so far has declined. The issue could be resolved as soon as Tuesday, with Janikowski accepting a reworked deal or with Oakland moving on to a new kicker.”

Adding a bit more intrigue to all of this, the Raiders reportedly worked out three kickers on Monday as they were attempting to re-negotiate with Janikowski.

The late, great Al Davis famously selected Janikowski in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He’s played 17 seasons in the NFL, all with the Raiders. Janikowski has long had one of the league’s most powerful legs, and he has a career long of 63 yards.

However, in recent years the Polish-born kicker has seen his production decline. Last year he hit on just 82.9 percent of his kicks, which by today’s standard is below average.

QUIZ: NFL kickers who have made 60+ yard field goals
Updated January 10, 2017  |  Total tries: 3209  |  Average Score: 3.6 out of 17  (21%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Thirteen NFL kickers have made field goals from 60 or more yards out. Two have accomplished the feat twice. How many can you name?

Clue: Distance of kick, Year, Teams

Score:
0/17
Time:
5:00
64 yds: 2013, DEN vs. TEN
Matt Prater
63 yds: 1970, NO vs. DET
Tom Dempsey
63 yds: 1998, DEN vs. JAX
Jason Elam
63 yds: 2011, OAK at DEN
Sebastian Janikowski
63 yds: 2012, SF at GB
David Akers
62 yds: 2006, TB vs. PHI
Matt Bryant
61 yds: 2009, OAK vs. CLE
Sebastian Janikowski
61 yds: 2012, ARI vs. BUF
Jay Feely
61 yds: 2013, BAL at DET
Justin Tucker
61 yds: 2015, STL at MIN
Greg Zuerlein
61 yds: 2016, NO vs. OAK
Wil Lutz
60 yds: 1984, CLE at CIN
Steve Cox
60 yds: 1991, NO vs. CHI
Morten Andersen
60 yds: 2006, TEN vs. IND
Rob Bironas
60 yds: 2010, MIA vs. CLE
Dan Carpenter
60 yds: 2012, STL vs. SEA
Greg Zuerlein
60 yds: 2016, ARI at BUF
Chandler Catanzaro
