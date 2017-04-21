Report: Split between Browns’ coaches and front office over No. 1 pick grows

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 4/21/17

Jan 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (left) talks with executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and head coach Hue Jackson before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.  Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a consensus No. 1 player in the 2017 NFL Draft. That comes in the form of Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been likened to Khalil Mack and Von Miller from a pass-rush standpoint.

In need of any elite-level talent they can get, it would make sense that the Cleveland Browns might simply call Garrett’s name within a minute of the draft starting next Thursday.

But these are the Cleveland Browns. The same team that won one game last season and has not boasted a decent quarterback since Bernie Kosar wasn’t making a fool of himself.

So it stands to reason that what might be common sense to others, could potentially be a franchise-altering quandary for the Browns.

Previous reports indicated that the Browns were undecided on whether to pick Garrett or former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the first pick.

That’s now been taken to a whole new level with reports now indicating that there’s a major split between head coach Hue Jackson, his coaching staff and the Browns’ front office.

To say that Cleveland is in desperate need of a quarterback would be an understatement. Heck, the team pretty much bought free-agent bust Brock Osweiler from the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason. He’s now apparently going to be given an opportunity to start. Osweiler was so bad for Houston last season that he found himself benched for Tom Savage.

Despite this, common sense would seem to indicate that Cleveland won’t pass up on a generational talent like Garrett. Unfortunately, this team has been defined by everything but common sense since its rebirth in the NFL back in 1999.

There’s definitely another scenario in play here. If Cleveland is really sold on Trubisky as its franchise quarterback, the team could trade up from 12th overall to the No. 2 pick with San Francisco. This would guarantee the Browns both players. It’s also been noted that the 49ers are “desperate” to move down from two. If so, something could surely happen on that front.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Hue Jackson
TEAMS: Cleveland Browns
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Dennis Schroder admits Mike Budenholzer wants him to avoid trash talk

Maryland plays spring football game in front of near-empty stadium

WATCH: Miguel Sano throws punch as benches clear in Twins-Tigers game

WATCH: Young Bucks fans trolls Raptors prior to Game 4

Falcons WR Taylor Gabriel signs restricted free agent tender

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

WATCH: JaCoby Jones takes fastball to the mouth, immediately leaves game

Fan wears Clemson championship gear to Alabama spring game

Chelsea defeats Tottenham amid a goalscoring masterclass to advance to FA Cup final

NBA reportedly investigating incident involving Patrick Beverley, Thunder fan

Glen Coffee making NFL comeback after four years in Army, seven years away from game

Blake Griffin out for the season with toe injury; how screwed are the Clippers?

MORE STORIES >>

The 'It's not good to play the King' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: David Fizdale and the Grizzlies won't go down quietly

Three Up, Three Down: Home run hitters are heating up

The 'Even the Browns can't mess this one up' quiz

25 times Mother Nature disrupted sports

In some ways, Dan Rooney was just another NFL owner

Box Score 4/20: When Westbrook isn't enough

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '♫Happy Birthday Simpsons. Simpsons, it's your birthday♫' quiz

White House championship visits over the years

Biggest needs in the draft for every NFL team

Box Score 4/19: On this date things got wild in the Palace

MORE STORIES >>
Browns News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'It's not good to play the King' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Home run hitters are heating up

The 'Even the Browns can't mess this one up' quiz

In some ways, Dan Rooney was just another NFL owner

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '♫Happy Birthday Simpsons. Simpsons, it's your birthday♫' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)