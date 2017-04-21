Report: Split between Browns’ coaches and front office over No. 1 pick grows

Jan 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (left) talks with executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and head coach Hue Jackson before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

Jan 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (left) talks with executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and head coach Hue Jackson before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a consensus No. 1 player in the 2017 NFL Draft. That comes in the form of Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been likened to Khalil Mack and Von Miller from a pass-rush standpoint.

In need of any elite-level talent they can get, it would make sense that the Cleveland Browns might simply call Garrett’s name within a minute of the draft starting next Thursday.

But these are the Cleveland Browns. The same team that won one game last season and has not boasted a decent quarterback since Bernie Kosar wasn’t making a fool of himself.

So it stands to reason that what might be common sense to others, could potentially be a franchise-altering quandary for the Browns.

Previous reports indicated that the Browns were undecided on whether to pick Garrett or former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the first pick.

That’s now been taken to a whole new level with reports now indicating that there’s a major split between head coach Hue Jackson, his coaching staff and the Browns’ front office.