Report: Stadium deal between Rams, Chargers already close to completion

The San Diego Chargers appear to be heading to Los Angeles as well, as they have reportedly already worked out the framework of a deal with the Rams.

As per Tuesday night’s agreed deal, the Rams are headed to Los Angeles, and the Chargers were given the option to join them if they could negotiate a deal with the Rams over stadium usage. This, apparently, is already very far along.

NFL has framework of a stadium deal between the rams/chargers. Chargers vetting it now and barring anything unforeseen, plan on going to LA — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 13, 2016

Things came together very quickly, and it seems as though there was motivation on both sides to get this done. According to ProFootballTalk, Rams owner Stan Kroenke can’t sell premium products such as naming rights until 2017 unless he strikes a deal with the Chargers. There was talk that Kroenke might try to keep the Chargers out of the Los Angeles market, but that appears not to be the case, and the city may well go from zero NFL franchises to two in the span of about 48 hours.