Report: Steelers fear Stephon Tuitt out for season with torn biceps

Originally posted on Sportsnaut | By Jesse Reed | Last updated 9/10/17
The Pittsburgh Steelers paid Stephon Tuitt a boatload of money on an extension on Saturday. One day later his season might be over.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers fear Tuitt tore his biceps Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. If that’s the case, his season would be over.
Tuitt, a 2014 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, emerged the past two years as a top defensive lineman for the Steelers. In his career, he’s tallied 109 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one interception. Before exiting Sunday’s game against the Browns he had one tackle for a loss.
Pittsburgh’s extension reportedly included ton of front-loaded cash and is worth up to $60 million.
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns
